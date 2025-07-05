The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 race start time: British GP 2025 schedule at Silverstone and how to watch
F1 heads to the home of British motorsport, Silverstone, for round 12 of the 2025 season
F1 next heads back to the scene of the sport’s first ever race 75 years ago as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix and round 12 of the 2025 season.
Lando Norris secured a vital and much-needed win last time out in Austria, thwarting a challenge from McLaren teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri. The Australian driver’s lead is now 15 points after the first 11 races.
Charles Leclerc picked up the final podium place for Ferrari, while Max Verstappen retired after being hit by Kimi Antonelli. Verstappen’s future at Red Bull has been the topic of much discussion this week - the Dutchman has been linked with a move to Mercedes, potentially replacing arch rival George Russell in 2026.
Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, finished fourth in Austria and will be eyeing his first podium for Ferrari as he takes to his home track for the first time in red. Hamilton memorably won last year’s race, his ninth victory at Silverstone.
Follow live coverage of the British GP with The Independent
When is the British Grand Prix?
All times BST
Sunday 6 July
- Race: 3pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 1:30pm (BST).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Silverstone on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
The race will also be broadcast on free-to-air Channel 4, with all sessions live on the main channel. Channel 4’s coverage of Sunday’s race also starts at 1:30pm. You can watch all sessions live via this stream.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the British Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
F1 driver standings
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 216 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 201 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 146 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 91 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points
9. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 22 points
11. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points
13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 14 points
14. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points
16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 417 points
2. Ferrari - 210 points
3. Mercedes - 209 points
4. Red Bull - 162 points
5. Williams - 55 points
6. Racing Bulls - 36 points
7. Haas - 29 points
8. Aston Martin - 28 points
9. Sauber - 26 points
10. Alpine - 11 points
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July
ROUND 14 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 5-7 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments