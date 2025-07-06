F1 race start time: British GP 2025 schedule at Silverstone and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

F1 is back to the scene of the sport’s first ever race 75 years ago as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix and round 12 of the 2025 season.

Lando Norris secured a vital and much-needed win last time out in Austria, thwarting a challenge from McLaren teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri. The Australian driver’s lead is now 15 points after the first 11 races.

Charles Leclerc picked up the final podium place for Ferrari, while Max Verstappen retired after being hit by Kimi Antonelli. Verstappen’s future at Red Bull has been the topic of much discussion this week - the Dutchman has been linked with a move to Mercedes, potentially replacing arch rival George Russell in 2026.

However, he put that behind him to secure an incredibly impressive, if slightly surprising, pole position at Silverstone ahead of the two McLarens with Piastri second and Norris third

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, finished fourth in Austria and will be eyeing his first podium for Ferrari as he takes to his home track for the first time in red. Hamilton memorably won last year’s race, his ninth victory at Silverstone, and starts fifth on the grid this year.

Follow live coverage of the British GP with The Independent

When is the British Grand Prix?

All times BST

Sunday 6 July

Race: 3pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 1:30pm (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Silverstone on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The race will also be broadcast on free-to-air Channel 4, with all sessions live on the main channel. Channel 4’s coverage of Sunday’s race also starts at 1:30pm. You can watch all sessions live via this stream.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the British Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

Lewis Hamilton won at Silverstone in 2024 ( Getty Images )

What is the starting grid?

1. Max Verstappen

2. Oscar Piastri

3. Lando Norris

4. George Russell

5. Lewis Hamilton

6. Charles Leclerc

7. Fernando Alonso

8. Pierre Gasly

9. Carlos Sainz

10. Kimi Antonelli*

11. Yuki Tsunoda

12. Isack Hadjar

13. Alex Albon

14. Esteban Ocon

15. Liam Lawson

16. Gabriel Bortoleto

17. Lance Stroll

18. Ollie Bearman**

19. Nico Hulkenberg

20. Franco Colapinto

*Antonelli received a three-place grid penalty for colliding with Verstappen at the Austrian GP

**Bearman received a 10-place grid penalty for a red flag infringement in third practice

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 216 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 201 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 146 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 91 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points

9. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 22 points

11. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points

13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 14 points

14. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points

16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 417 points

2. Ferrari - 210 points

3. Mercedes - 209 points

4. Red Bull - 162 points

5. Williams - 55 points

6. Racing Bulls - 36 points

7. Haas - 29 points

8. Aston Martin - 28 points

9. Sauber - 26 points

10. Alpine - 11 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December