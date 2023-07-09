Jump to content

Liveupdated1688903916

F1 British Grand Prix LIVE: Race build-up and updates at Silverstone

Formula 1 live updates from Silverstone as Max Verstappen starts on pole for the British Grand Prix

Kieran Jackson
Silverstone
Sunday 09 July 2023 12:58
Comments
Hollywood dazzle at Silverstone with presence of Brad Pitt and feature film crew

Max Verstappen dented Lando Norris’ dream of a shock pole position at the British Grand Prix by taking top spot in the closing seconds of a dramatic qualifying session.

Norris surged to the summit of the order to the delight of the Silverstone crowd, only to see Verstappen snatch pole by 0.241 seconds as the last driver over the line.

Norris starts alongside Verstappen, who took his fifth consecutive pole, with Oscar Piastri third on an excellent day for McLaren at the British team’s home race.

Lewis Hamilton could manage only seventh, one place behind George Russell in the other Mercedes.

1688903916

Lewis Hamilton’s reaction after qualifying:

Kieran Jackson9 July 2023 12:58
1688903076

Here’s the Constructors’ Standings ahead of the weekend:

1) Red Bull - 377 points

2) Mercedes - 178 points

3) Aston Martin - 172 points

4) Ferrari - 158 points

5) Alpine - 48 points

6) McLaren - 27 points

7) Haas - 11 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 9 points

9) Williams - 7 points

10) AlphaTauri - 2 points

Kieran Jackson9 July 2023 12:44
1688902116

British Grand Prix preview - Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes struggle as British Grand Prix gets Hollywood sprinkling

By Kieran Jackson at Silverstone

On a Silverstone weekend where the presence of Brad Pitt and the Apple Studios crew is the talk of the town, the as of yet untitled Formula 1 film’s executive producer – the sport’s very own A-lister – struggled at his spiritual home on Friday.

Lewis Hamilton remains without a win in 19 months since Saudi Arabia in the penultimate round of the 2021 season. Last year, a thrilling British Grand Prix won by Carlos Sainz saw the eight-time winner come close, but the 38-year-old remains on an unprecedented winless streak.

This weekend, despite Mercedes bringing an upgraded front-wing, the practice pace simply wasn’t there for Hamilton or his team-mate George Russell. In both sessions, both drivers finished outside the top-10.

Full report below:

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes struggle as British Grand Prix gets Hollywood sprinkling

An upgraded Mercedes car failed to produce on track in Friday practice on a weekend where there is as much intrigue with Brad Pitt’s new F1 film as there is with the on-track action

Kieran Jackson9 July 2023 12:28
1688901555

STARTING GRID FOR THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX:

1) Max Verstappen

2) Lando Norris

3) Oscar Piastri

4) Charles Leclerc

5) Carlos Sainz

6) George Russell

7) Lewis Hamilton

8) Alex Albon

9) Fernando Alonso

10) Pierre Gasly

11) Nico Hulkenberg

12) Lance Stroll

13) Esteban Ocon

14) Logan Sargeant

15) Sergio Perez

16) Yuki Tsunoda

17) Zhou Guanyu

18) Nyck De Vries

19) Kevin Magnussen

20) Valtteri Bottas*

*Bottas, who qualified 15th, starts from the back after being disqualified from qualifying because the FIA were unable to collect a fuel sample from his Alfa Romeo car

Kieran Jackson9 July 2023 12:19
1688898238

British Grand Prix: 20 years since Irish ‘lunatic’ invaded the track at Silverstone

Exclusive by Kieran Jackson

“Oh my goodness me!” screamed ITV’s lead Formula 1 commentator James Allen, words struggling to comprehend the sheer craziness of what was being witnessed. “We’ve got a lunatic on the track!”

When a group of protestors from Just Stop Oil invaded the circuit last year during the opening lap of the British Grand Prix, it wasn’t Silverstone’s first run-in with track invaders. Contrarily, 20 years ago, the 2003 British Grand Prix was 10 laps in before deranged Irish priest Neil Horan sprinted up the fiercely quick Hangar Straight.

Many drivers had to swerve to avoid him as Horan, dressed in a brown kilt, madly ran into the racing line of F1 cars speeding at 200mph while waving banners which read: “Read the bible” and “The Bible is always right.”

Full piece below:

British Grand Prix: 20 years since Irish ‘lunatic’ invaded the track at Silverstone

Exclusive: Meet the marshal who caught the Irish priest running into the path of 200mph F1 cars in 2003

Kieran Jackson9 July 2023 11:23
1688896569

Here are the Driver Standings ahead of this weekend:

1) Max Verstappen - 229 points

2) Sergio Perez - 148 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 129 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 108 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 86 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 72 points

7) George Russell - 70 points

8) Lance Stroll - 43 points

9) Esteban Ocon - 31 points

10) Lando Norris - 22 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 17 points

12) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

13) Alex Albon - 7 points

14) Oscar Piastri - 5 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Kieran Jackson9 July 2023 10:56
1688894820

1688893320

1688892000

1688890920

If McLaren could, they would...

Kieran Jackson9 July 2023 09:22

