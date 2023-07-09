F1 British Grand Prix LIVE: Race build-up and updates at Silverstone
Formula 1 live updates from Silverstone as Max Verstappen starts on pole for the British Grand Prix
Max Verstappen dented Lando Norris’ dream of a shock pole position at the British Grand Prix by taking top spot in the closing seconds of a dramatic qualifying session.
Norris surged to the summit of the order to the delight of the Silverstone crowd, only to see Verstappen snatch pole by 0.241 seconds as the last driver over the line.
Norris starts alongside Verstappen, who took his fifth consecutive pole, with Oscar Piastri third on an excellent day for McLaren at the British team’s home race.
Lewis Hamilton could manage only seventh, one place behind George Russell in the other Mercedes.
Lewis Hamilton’s reaction after qualifying:
Here’s the Constructors’ Standings ahead of the weekend:
1) Red Bull - 377 points
2) Mercedes - 178 points
3) Aston Martin - 172 points
4) Ferrari - 158 points
5) Alpine - 48 points
6) McLaren - 27 points
7) Haas - 11 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 9 points
9) Williams - 7 points
10) AlphaTauri - 2 points
British Grand Prix preview - Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes struggle as British Grand Prix gets Hollywood sprinkling
By Kieran Jackson at Silverstone
On a Silverstone weekend where the presence of Brad Pitt and the Apple Studios crew is the talk of the town, the as of yet untitled Formula 1 film’s executive producer – the sport’s very own A-lister – struggled at his spiritual home on Friday.
Lewis Hamilton remains without a win in 19 months since Saudi Arabia in the penultimate round of the 2021 season. Last year, a thrilling British Grand Prix won by Carlos Sainz saw the eight-time winner come close, but the 38-year-old remains on an unprecedented winless streak.
This weekend, despite Mercedes bringing an upgraded front-wing, the practice pace simply wasn’t there for Hamilton or his team-mate George Russell. In both sessions, both drivers finished outside the top-10.
Full report below:
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes struggle as British Grand Prix gets Hollywood sprinkling
An upgraded Mercedes car failed to produce on track in Friday practice on a weekend where there is as much intrigue with Brad Pitt’s new F1 film as there is with the on-track action
STARTING GRID FOR THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX:
1) Max Verstappen
2) Lando Norris
3) Oscar Piastri
4) Charles Leclerc
5) Carlos Sainz
6) George Russell
7) Lewis Hamilton
8) Alex Albon
9) Fernando Alonso
10) Pierre Gasly
11) Nico Hulkenberg
12) Lance Stroll
13) Esteban Ocon
14) Logan Sargeant
15) Sergio Perez
16) Yuki Tsunoda
17) Zhou Guanyu
18) Nyck De Vries
19) Kevin Magnussen
20) Valtteri Bottas*
*Bottas, who qualified 15th, starts from the back after being disqualified from qualifying because the FIA were unable to collect a fuel sample from his Alfa Romeo car
British Grand Prix: 20 years since Irish ‘lunatic’ invaded the track at Silverstone
Exclusive by Kieran Jackson
“Oh my goodness me!” screamed ITV’s lead Formula 1 commentator James Allen, words struggling to comprehend the sheer craziness of what was being witnessed. “We’ve got a lunatic on the track!”
When a group of protestors from Just Stop Oil invaded the circuit last year during the opening lap of the British Grand Prix, it wasn’t Silverstone’s first run-in with track invaders. Contrarily, 20 years ago, the 2003 British Grand Prix was 10 laps in before deranged Irish priest Neil Horan sprinted up the fiercely quick Hangar Straight.
Many drivers had to swerve to avoid him as Horan, dressed in a brown kilt, madly ran into the racing line of F1 cars speeding at 200mph while waving banners which read: “Read the bible” and “The Bible is always right.”
Full piece below:
British Grand Prix: 20 years since Irish ‘lunatic’ invaded the track at Silverstone
Exclusive: Meet the marshal who caught the Irish priest running into the path of 200mph F1 cars in 2003
Here are the Driver Standings ahead of this weekend:
1) Max Verstappen - 229 points
2) Sergio Perez - 148 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 129 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 108 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 86 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 72 points
7) George Russell - 70 points
8) Lance Stroll - 43 points
9) Esteban Ocon - 31 points
10) Lando Norris - 22 points
11) Pierre Gasly - 17 points
12) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
13) Alex Albon - 7 points
14) Oscar Piastri - 5 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
