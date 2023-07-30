Jump to content

Liveupdated1690713645

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE: Race latest updates and times at Spa-Francorchamps

Formula 1 live updates at Spa-Francorchamps as Charles Leclerc starts on pole with Lewis Hamilton in third

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 30 July 2023 11:40
Verstappen: "I'm happy" - despite grid penalty

Max Verstappen took pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix despite an X-rated radio row with his race engineer.

Verstappen was embroiled in a squabble with Gianpiero Lambiase after he only just made it through to Q3 during a wet-dry session at Spa-Francorchamps.

But the championship leader regained his composure at the business end of qualifying to demolish the opposition, finishing eight tenths clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with Sergio Perez third in the other Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth.

However, Verstappen will only start Sunday’s race from sixth position as he serves a five-place grid drop for exceeding his gearbox allocation.

Follow live updates from the Belgian Grand Prix with The Independent

1690713021

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after the Saturday sprint at Spa

Kieran Jackson30 July 2023 11:30
1690712721

Driver Standings (updated after sprint race)

1) Max Verstappen - 289 points

2) Sergio Perez - 171 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 139 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 135 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 92 points

6) George Russell - 91 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 84 points

8) Lando Norris - 63 points

9) Lance Stroll - 45 points

10) Oscar Piastri - 34 points

11) Esteban Ocon - 31 points

12) Pierre Gasly - 22 points

13) Alex Albon - 11 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

21) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

Kieran Jackson30 July 2023 11:25
1690712421

Max Verstappen sees off Oscar Piastri to win thrilling sprint race in Belgium

Sprint race report

Max Verstappen overcame Oscar Piastri to win Formula One’s sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Pole-sitter Verstappen fell behind Piastri after the Australian moved from wet tyres to intermediate rubber a lap earlier before blasting back into the lead at the midway stage of a frantic rain-hit dash at Spa-Francorchamps.

Rookie Piastri finished runner-up with Pierre Gasly a surprise third for Alpine. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth but was hit with a five-second penalty for colliding with Sergio Perez, dropping him to seventh.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were promoted to fourth and fifth respectively for Ferrari with McLaren’s Lando Norris sixth. George Russell took the final point in eighth.

Max Verstappen sees off Oscar Piastri to win thrilling sprint race in Belgium

Verstappen extended his championship lead from 110 points to 118 ahead of tomorrow’s 44-lap grand prix

Kieran Jackson30 July 2023 11:20
1690712274

What is the starting grid for the Belgian Grand Prix?

1) Charles Leclerc

2) Sergio Perez

3) Lewis Hamilton

4) Carlos Sainz

5) Oscar Piastri

6) Max Verstappen*

7) Lando Norris

8) George Russell

9) Fernando Alonso

10) Lance Stroll

11) Yuki Tsunoda

12) Pierre Gasly

14) Valtteri Bottas

15) Esteban Ocon

16) Alex Albon

17) Zhou Guanyu

18) Logan Sargeant

19) Daniel Ricciardo

20) Nico Hulkenberg

*Max Verstappen receives a five-place grid drop for exceeding his gearbox allocation

Kieran Jackson30 July 2023 11:17
1690712135

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix!

It’s the last race before the F1 summer break and Max Verstappen is looking to make it eight grand prix victories in a row as he continues his cruise to a third world championship.

The Dutchman starts in sixth place today after a five-place grid drop from first in qualifying due to exceeding his gearbox allocation. Charles Leclerc is on pole with Sergio Perez alongside him on the front row.

The race at Spa-Francorchamps is set to start at 2pm (BST). Stay right here for all the build-up!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson30 July 2023 11:15

