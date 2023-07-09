✕ Close Hollywood dazzle at Silverstone with presence of Brad Pitt and feature film crew

Max Verstappen extended his championship lead with a convincing victory – and sixth win on the spin – at the British Grand Prix on a day of triumph for McLaren too.

Verstappen, starting on pole, lost the lead to driver of the day Lando Norris at the start but soon took back first place on lap five – and maintained position despite a safety car just over halfway through the race.

McLaren star Norris finished second for his joint-best result in Formula 1 with eight-time winner at Silverstone Lewis Hamilton completing the podium in third.

George Russell finished fifth with Norris’ McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri unluckily missing out on a first podium in F1 with a nonetheless highly-respectable fourth place.

