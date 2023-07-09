F1 British Grand Prix RESULT: Race results as Max Verstappen triumphs at Silverstone
Max Verstappen extended his championship lead with a convincing victory – and sixth win on the spin – at the British Grand Prix on a day of triumph for McLaren too.
Max Verstappen extended his championship lead with a convincing victory – and sixth win on the spin – at the British Grand Prix on a day of triumph for McLaren too.
Verstappen, starting on pole, lost the lead to driver of the day Lando Norris at the start but soon took back first place on lap five – and maintained position despite a safety car just over halfway through the race.
McLaren star Norris finished second for his joint-best result in Formula 1 with eight-time winner at Silverstone Lewis Hamilton completing the podium in third.
George Russell finished fifth with Norris’ McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri unluckily missing out on a first podium in F1 with a nonetheless highly-respectable fourth place.
Max Verstappen storms to British Grand Prix victory with two Brits on the podium
By Kieran Jackson at Silverstone
World championship leader Verstappen lost the lead at the start but soon fought back to take the chequered flag ahead of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone
Lewis Hamilton speaks to Sky Sports
Another podium for Hamilton in front of his home crowd. “The crowd gets better and better every year,” he said. “I don’t know how. It’s the pinnacle every year. The energy everyone brings is phenomenal.
“I hoped it would rain a bit today but I’m grateful it didn’t and everyone stayed dry. For us to get on the podium is huge. Congrats to Lando and McLaren - that’s where I started. So to see them back doing so well warms my heart.
“It’s definitely been an up and down season and the last year and a half. We have a lot of work to do. I think I know exactly what we need to do and we have got to have some serious conversations about what we are going to do moving forward.
“The McLaren is proof of the direction they have gone and it’s impressive how quick they were in the high speed. We have strengths in our car, the long runs, in particular, are great. As soon as we have the rear end that they have we will be on our way.”
McLaren boss, Zak Brown, speaks to Sky Sports
“Today was a good day at the office. Oscar and Lando drove great. The team was strong, pit stops were good, tyre strategy turned out to be the right one.
“Given how we started the year in Bahrain and Saudi when we were nowhere, to be on the podium, lead the race and be there on pure pace - having two cars there. I feel bad for Oscar, he deserved to be third.
“Max isn’t getting further ahead and I think it shows how healthy the sport is, how healthy the competition is. If we can get a hold of Max, the racing will be fantastic.”
Record-breaking crowds
It was some atmosphere inside Silverstone today with 160,000 fans packed inside the circuit to see two Brits on the podium at this race for the first since 1999.
The total attendance for the weekend was 480,000 fans, setting a new British Grand Prix record.
Oscar Piastri speaking to Sky Sports F1
It was a great race by the Australian who narrowly missed out on the podium, finishing fourth.
“The most pleasing aspect was that we achieved these results on merit,” he said after the race.
“I think it’s one thing to get these results by lucky incident but we were genuinely the second-quickest team today which was a very happy surprise.
“I was unlucky with the safety car timing and Lewis getting a free pit stop but it’s nice in some ways to be disappointed with a fourth place considering where we were at the start of the year.
“Massive credit to the team, clearly the upgrades we’ve brought to the car are working an absolute treat. Exciting times for the future and it’s nice to be back towards the front.
“At some tracks, we will still have some weaknesses. We still have some very clear strengths, I think Silverstone is good for our car but we thought Austria might be an outlier and we’ve been even stronger here.
“It’s nice to have that performance two races in a row and we’ll be pushing to try and keep that going forwards.”
Full results
Here is how the full race standings ended up:
The view from the podium
A great day for the British fans in attendance, with Norris and Hamilton joining Verstappen on the podium.
Lewis Hamilton speaking after the race
“I didn’t do it, the crowd did it. Silverstone put on an amazing show. I felt the energy, I felt the support which is the reason we got back up here.
“Big congratulations to Lando and McLaren. It was where I first started so to see them back up there looking so strong. That car was rapid through the high-speed corners. I couldn’t keep up but we had a good little battle on the restart.
“The start wasn’t so great for us but the long run on the medium was really great. This is a good positive for us as a team to know we’re not that far off, we just need to keep on using and we can catch those guys out front.
“I’m really happy. To start seventh and finish third is a mega, mega job.”
Lando Norris speaking after the race
“That was pretty insane. I just want to say a big thanks to the whole team, they’ve done an amazing job and none of this would have been possible without the hard work that they have been putting in.
“Pretty amazing, pretty insane, to put up with the fight. They put me on hard tyres, I don’t know why, they are clearly still beginners in some things but it was an amazing fight with Lewis to hold him off.
“I made a few too many mistakes maybe but I did what I could. I brought the fight to Max for as long as possible, it’s a long, lonely race when you are just in the middle but this is amazing.
“A big thanks to all the British fans out there, supporting all of us and McLaren. We should have had P2 and P3, Oscar did an amazing job all weekend and he should have had third without the safety so that’s a shame but the fans were amazing so thanks to all of them.”
Max Verstappen speaking after the race
“We had a terrible start so we need to look into that why it was.
“Even after that, especially Lando Norris - both McLarens - were super quick. It took a few laps to pass him but then I could ease out a gap.
“After the safety car, on the softest compound round here it was a little bit more tricky for us to keep them alive.
“I’m very happy we won again and 11 wins in a row for the team is pretty incredible. But it wasn’t straightforward today.
“The start made it a bit more exciting having to push for it. Lando was very nice to me but he came back at me with the DRS. He did very well today.”
