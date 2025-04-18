Lando Norris sets practice pace after Yuki Tsunoda crashes at Saudi Arabian GP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris set the pace in practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Christian Horner dismissed “noise” surrounding Max Verstappen’s Red Bull future.

Verstappen continued to battle balance issues with his car during Friday’s running in Jeddah, where he finished the day third fastest and almost three tenths adrift of Norris’ time.

Championship leader Norris had the edge on McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, with Charles Leclerc fourth for Ferrari.

A disappointing weekend in Bahrain last time out led Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko to say “the concern is great” over Verstappen’s future with the team.

The four-time world champion is contracted until 2028 but Marko has previously suggested it contains performance-related break clauses, as speculation linking Verstappen with Mercedes and Aston Martin goes on.

Verstappen brushed off such talk on Thursday, saying he was “very relaxed” and solely focused on improving his car.

Asked whether Verstappen will be driving for Red Bull next year, team principal Horner told Sky Sports: “Yes, absolutely.

“There’s been a lot of noise outside of the team.

“Max reaffirmed his commitment yesterday. We are focused on making the car go faster.

“Max is a part of that, he’s a committed member of the team. The rest is all speculation.”

open image in gallery Lando Norris led the way in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice (Altaf Qadri/AP) ( AP )

Verstappen said “I have no balance” as he finished the opening session six tenths off the pace in ninth, but looked more at home in the more representative second running.

Norris has arrived in Jeddah three points clear of Piastri in the championship standings after the Australian’s victory in Bahrain last weekend.

The British driver admitted in the build-up to this weekend that he is not comfortable with his car and feels he is not delivering his full potential, despite finishing on the podium at all four races of the season so far.

open image in gallery Verstappen’s future has dominated headlines at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Darko Bandic/AP) ( AP )

Norris looked in good shape throughout Friday’s running on the shores of the Red Sea, finishing just 0.007 seconds off Pierre Gasly in FP1 before topping the charts in FP2.

Second practice was brought to an early halt when Yuki Tsunoda put his Red Bull into the wall at the final corner.

Lewis Hamilton’s up-and-down start to life at Ferrari continued. The seven-time world champion looked off the pace throughout and finished the day 13th – over a second adrift of Norris.

George Russell finished seventh fastest for Mercedes.