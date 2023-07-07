Jump to content

F1 British Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates and FP1 lap times from Silverstone

Formula 1 live updates from Silverstone as Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris target a strong start to their home grand prix weekend

Kieran Jackson
Silverstone
Friday 07 July 2023 10:28
Hollywood dazzle at Silverstone with presence of Brad Pitt and feature film crew

Formula 1 heads back to one of its most famous sites as Silverstone hosts the 2023 British Grand Prix this weekend.

Last time out in Austria, Max Verstappen continued his dominant form with a fifth straight win this season, extending his lead in the world championship to 81 points to team-mate Sergio Perez.

Lewis Hamilton endured a mixed weekend in Spielberg with Mercedes, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished on the podium. Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris will be eyeing strong results this weekend at their home race.

Free practice 1 starts at 12:30pm; FP2 is at 4pm.

Follow British Grand Prix updates with The Independent:

Lewis Hamilton has said he would welcome a protest from Just Stop Oil campaigners at this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The climate activists targeted Wimbledon on Wednesday and have caused disruption at the Lord’s Ashes Test, the Premiership rugby final and the World Snooker Championship so far this year.

Asked ahead of Sunday’s race, if he would support a protest which did not involve people invading the track, Hamilton said: “Yes. I support peaceful protests.”

More below:

Lewis Hamilton supports ‘peaceful’ protests at British Grand Prix

Five people were arrested at last year’s British Grand Prix after they sat on the track during the opening lap

Kieran Jackson7 July 2023 10:28
Here are the Driver Standings ahead of Silverstone:

1) Max Verstappen - 229 points

2) Sergio Perez - 148 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 129 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 108 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 86 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 72 points

7) George Russell - 70 points

8) Lance Stroll - 43 points

9) Esteban Ocon - 31 points

10) Lando Norris - 22 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 17 points

12) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

13) Alex Albon - 7 points

14) Oscar Piastri - 5 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Kieran Jackson7 July 2023 10:14
F1 British Grand Prix - practice!

Formula 1 heads back to one of its most famous sites as Silverstone hosts the 2023 British Grand Prix this weekend.

Last time out in Austria, Max Verstappen continued his dominant form with a fifth straight win this season, extending his lead in the world championship to 81 points to team-mate Sergio Perez.

Lewis Hamilton endured a mixed weekend in Spielberg with Mercedes, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished on the podium. Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris will be eyeing strong results this weekend at their home race.

Free practice 1 starts at 12:30pm; FP2 is at 4pm.

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson7 July 2023 10:01

