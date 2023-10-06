Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1696595045

F1 Qatar Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and FP1 lap times at Lusail

Follow updates from qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton target pole

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 06 October 2023 13:24
Comments
Hamilton Praises Verstappen Ahead Of Third World Title Win

Max Verstappen is on the verge of securing his third straight world championship as Formula 1 returns to the Middle East for the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Dutchman only needs three more points to clinch the 2023 title, meaning he only needs to finish sixth or higher during the Saturday sprint race in order to seal his crown. Verstappen was back to his usual ruthless best last time out in Japan, after his first podium-less race of the season a week earlier in Singapore.

Sergio Perez endured a weekend to forget in Suzuka, while Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured a memorable double podium for McLaren. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and is now just 33 points off Perez in the championship standings. Norris, meanwhile, has drawn level with George Russell in seventh place in the standings with six races and three sprints to go in 2023.

F1 raced in Qatar for the first time towards the end of the memorable 2021 season, when Hamilton came home in first place at the Lusail International Circuit. A race did not take place in 2022 as Qatar was focusing on hosting the FIFA World Cup. F1 has signed a 10-year deal from 2023 to host a race in Qatar every year.

Follow live updates from the Qatar Grand Prix with The Independent

Recommended

1696595045

Driver Standings ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend

1) Max Verstappen - 400 points

2) Sergio Perez - 223 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 190 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 174 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 150 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 135 points

7) Lando Norris - 115 points

8) George Russell - 115 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 57 points

10) Lance Stroll - 47 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 46 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 38 points

13) Alex Albon - 21 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

Kieran Jackson6 October 2023 13:24
1696594865

How can Max Verstappen win 2023 world championship in Qatar?

Max Verstappen only needs to finish in the top six in the Saturday sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix to secure the 2023 F1 drivers’ title.

The Red Bull driver has dominated this season, winning 13 of the 16 races as well as two of the three sprints.

He most recently won in Japan, having previously failed to finish on the podium for the first time in 2023 after a mysterious drop in performance in Singapore.

Nonetheless, Verstappen’s current total of 400 points puts him 177 points clear of team-mate Sergio Perez with 180 points left on the table.

Here’s how Verstappen can secure title No 3 in Qatar:

How can Max Verstappen win 2023 F1 world championship in Qatar?

The Dutch driver is on the cusp of a third-straight title after dominating the 2023 season with Red Bull

Kieran Jackson6 October 2023 13:21
1696594693

F1 qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix!

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix with The Independent!

F1 is back with the fourth sprint weekend of the season as the sport returns to the Lusail International Circuit, which first held a race in 2021. Lewis Hamilton was victorious back then, but it’s all about Max Verstappen this weekend.

The Dutchman can clinch his third straight world title with a top six finish in tomorrow’s sprint race but today, it’s practice and then qualifying for Sunday’s main event!

First practice is at 2:30pm (BST), with qualifying later on at 6pm!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson6 October 2023 13:18

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in