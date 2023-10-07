F1 Qatar Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint race shootout updates and times at Lusail
Follow updates from sprint day at the Qatar Grand Prix as Max Verstappen looks to seal the world title
Max Verstappen took pole position for Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix as the indomitable Dutchman closes in on his third world title.
Verstappen will be crowned champion of the world if he finishes at least sixth in Saturday’s 19-lap race at the Lusail International Circuit. And the Red Bull driver started his quest to become just the 11th driver in history to win the title on more than two occasions in typically irresistible fashion by clocking the fastest time in qualifying.
In terms of the championship mathematics, Verstappen’s pole lap for Sunday’s main event will be redundant if he secures three points in Saturday’s sprint – the starting order for which will be determined by a second qualifying session here on Saturday afternoon – or Sergio Perez fails finish inside the top three. The probability of both are high.
As Verstappen raced to top spot, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton securing second and third on the grid for Mercedes, Perez failed to make it out of Q2.
Follow live updates from the Qatar Grand Prix with The Independent
F1 sprint at Qatar Grand Prix!
Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix with The Independent!
F1 is back with the fourth sprint weekend of the season as the sport returns to the Lusail International Circuit, which first held a race in 2021. Lewis Hamilton was victorious back then, but it’s all about Max Verstappen this weekend.
The Dutchman can clinch his third straight world title with a top six finish in today’s sprint race and after claiming pole last night for tomorrow’s grand prix, he is the firm favourite once again today.
The sprint shootout qualifying is at 2pm (BST), with the sprint race later on at 6:30pm!
Max Verstappen takes pole in Qatar as he closes in on third world title
Qualifying report
Max Verstappen took pole position for Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix as the indomitable Dutchman closes in on his third world title.
Verstappen will be crowned champion of the world if he finishes at least sixth in Saturday’s 19-lap race at the Lusail International Circuit.
And the Red Bull driver started his quest to become just the 11th driver in history to win the title on more than two occasions in typically irresistible fashion by clocking the fastest time in qualifying.
In terms of the championship mathematics, Verstappen’s pole lap for Sunday’s main event will be redundant if he secures three points in Saturday’s sprint – the starting order for which will be determined by a second qualifying session here on Saturday afternoon – or Sergio Perez fails finish inside the top three. The probability of both are high.
As Verstappen raced to top spot, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton securing second and third on the grid for Mercedes, Perez failed to make it out of Q2.
Full report below:
Max Verstappen takes pole in Qatar as he closes in on third world title
The Dutchman will wrap up the title with a sixth-placed finish or better in Saturday’s sprint race
Driver Standings ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend
1) Max Verstappen - 400 points
2) Sergio Perez - 223 points
3) Lewis Hamilton - 190 points
4) Fernando Alonso - 174 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 150 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 135 points
7) Lando Norris - 115 points
8) George Russell - 115 points
9) Oscar Piastri - 57 points
10) Lance Stroll - 47 points
11) Pierre Gasly - 46 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 38 points
13) Alex Albon - 21 points
14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points
19) Liam Lawson - 2 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
What does Max Verstappen need to be world champion?
It’s quite simple – Verstappen only needs three more points between now and the end of the season in Abu Dhabi.
- Recent history suggests that will come in the next race, which is the Saturday sprint race (100km dash) around the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar. As a result, Verstappen only needs to finish sixth or higher – regardless of where Perez finishes – to secure his third-straight world title.
- Though an unlikely set of circumstances, a seventh-place finish would be enough if Perez comes second, while eighth would also secure the title if Perez finishes third.
- Verstappen could secure the world title without scoring in the points, too. If Perez finishes fourth or lower in the sprint race, Verstappen will be the champion regardless of where he finishes.
- If Perez wins the sprint and Verstappen fails to score a point (top eight-finish), then Verstappen would still be crowned champion if he finishes eighth or higher during Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.
- Verstappen will leave Qatar as the champion if he has a points advantage of 146 points or more.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies