When does 2022 F1 season start and what are the new rule changes?
Everything you need to know about the upcoming season
The 2022 Formula 1 season is almost here with the memories of Max Verstappen taking the crown last year in Abu Dhabi to dramatically deny Lewis Hamilton fresh in our minds.
A fascinating second spell of testing in Bahrain is underway, with the new rules and regulations likely to encourage better racing and more overtaking, F1 hope for more variety and an unpredictable nature to their races.
The animosity remains between Mercedes, Hamilton and Toto Wolff against Red Bull, Verstappen and Christian Horner.
Drive to Survive Season 4 is back on Netflix too, with the sport in great health as it opens up its calendar to more locations this year.
F1 2022 testing LIVE: Latest times, Mercedes’ mirrors controversy and Nicholas Latifi’s car bursts into flames
There will be some rule changes for next season but when will it start? Here’s all you need to know.
When does it start?
The 2022 Formula 1 season begins on 20 March at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
What are the new races?
There will be the first ever Miami Grand Prix which is set to be held in May at the Hard Rock Stadium. The 2022 season will also see the reintroduction of the Australian, Canadian, Singapore and Japanese GPs after they were cancelled due to the pandemic.
What are the new law changes?
There will be changes to the windtunnel and CFD testing structure which will mean the amount of testing will be cut depending on the teams finishing place in 2021.
Figures supplied mean each team will have within one of the six aerodynamic testing periods: 320 windtunnel runs, 80 hours of wind-on time with teams allowed to spend a total of 400 hours within the windtunnel.
Percentage values apply depending on where each team finishes. A first place finish in the constructors’ standings rewards a team a multiplier of 70%, meaning a team’s time in the windtunnel is handicapped, But finishing 10th comes with a 115% multiplier and so they will have more time. CFD terms will work in the same way.
The cost cap is expected to drop to $140m from the $145m allowed in the 2021 season.
There will also be an increase in the sprint races with six in the 2022 season, up from three in the 2021 term.
Which drivers will be involved?
Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez
Ferrai: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
McLaren: Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo
Alpine: Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon
Alpha Tauri: Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda
Williams: Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon
Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll
Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou
Haas: Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin
