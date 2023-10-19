For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sergio Perez has dismissed rumours he may retire from Formula 1 and insists he wants to continue in the sport for “at least three to four more years.”

The Red Bull driver is second in the 2023 F1 world championship standings behind world champion Max Verstappen but is now only 30 points ahead of third-placed Lewis Hamilton, having not won a race in the best car on the grid since April.

The 33-year-old has particularly struggled since the summer break, scoring just five points in his last three races.

Perez’s poor run of form has fuelled speculation about his seat for 2024. He has a contract until the end of next season, but rumours have sprung up that the Mexican may it call it a day at the end of this season, especially if Red Bull have told him behind closed doors that he won’t keep his seat.

However, Perez has moved to squash those rumours and, having been a permanent fixture on the grid since the 2011 season, sees himself in the sport for more years to come.

“Well, right now, I have a contract for next year – and it will be important to have a good year,” Perez said, as reported by Planet F1.

Sergio Perez has dismissed rumours that he is about to retire from Formula 1 (Getty Images)

“I have the motivation to continue and I want to stay for more years because I believe that I still have a lot to give in Formula 1.

“I would like to stay in F1 for at least three to four more years.”

Perez will be eyeing an improved run of form in the forthcoming triple-header, with his home race in Mexico City sandwiched in-between Austin and Sao Paulo.

This weekend’s US Grand Prix is also the penultimate sprint weekend of the season, giving the grid another opportunity to attain valuable points.