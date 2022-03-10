Christian Horner admits the new Mercedes innovation to the W13 with no sidepods is “a fairly different concept” after its controversial unveiling on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton has been out on the track this morning to unveil a controversial new look with the W13 not having sidepods.

The interpretation has been described as “extreme” by F1’s Ross Brawn, but Horner resisted the temptation to fully reveal his views on the development.

“I haven’t paid a great deal of attention to it,” Horner told Sky Sports F1. “It’s a fairly different concept, but that’s for the designers to get into.

“That’s beyond my technical competence,” Horner said when asked whether the next step was to allow racing to proceed.

“Let the guys digest it and understand it, I have no idea [if it’s a game changer].”

Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton drives during the first day of testing (AFP via Getty Images)

Horner’s comments come after Red Bull released a statement to deny quotes circulating earlier that claimed he was questioning the legality of the Mercedes development.

A statement read: “Please note, Christian has not spoken with any media or made any comments about the Mercedes car.”

While Mercedes High Performance Powertrains boss Hywel Thomas admitted to a “huge change” in the sidepod design in a video detailing the biggest changes to the 2022 car.

“I guess when you look at the sidepods – I know you guys! – you’d be worried where that’s going to cool,” Mercedes F1 technical director Mike Elliott joked.

Thomas replied: “Yeah, I’m worried about my engine! How’s that going to get cooled with a sidepod that seems to have disappeared?”

“A big chunk of work has gone into this car to try and get that cooling and to get that cooling in a more efficient way,” said Elliott.

“The work we’ve done together on the layout of the exhaust, and the cooling systems of the car, are going to pay big dividends in the aerodynamics.”