F1 testing LIVE: Bahrain Day 1 news and updates as McLaren’s Lando Norris replaces unwell Daniel Ricciardo
Follow the latest timesheets and news in Bahrain ahead of the start to the 2022 Formula 1 season
F1 testing in Bahrain is here and we’re a week out from the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season. There’s been plenty of news and build-up to Bahrain testing with Nikita Mazepin giving a press conference where he has slammed Haas for sacking him ahead of the 2022 season, saying “I didn’t deserve it”.
But attention now turns to the track and any advancements on the findings from Barcelona, we’re a week out from the Bahrain Grand Prix, so time is running out for teams with the new rules and regulations.
The start of three days of Bahrain testing on Thursday comes amid reports that Lewis Hamilton “wants to destroy” Max Verstappen after he was “robbed” of a record-breaking eighth championship title last season, and the 37-year-old will continue to fine-tune his preparation in the Mercedes. But look out for Ferrari, who made great strides with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz last time out and the porpoising effect looks to create havoc once more. Follow all the latest F1 news, time sheets, technological advancements and more below:
F1 testing: Latest times in Bahrain
Behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who is top of the board early on with a 1:35.953, we have Sebastian Vettel with a 1:37.945, then Sergio Perez (1:37.950) and Guanyu Zhou (1:39.290).
Lewis Hamilton (1:40.605) and his Mercedes W13 is next, with Pierre Gasly (1:43.070) completing the early list of drivers.
F1 drivers united with ‘No War’ message ahead of Bahrain testing
F1 testing: Ferrari make statement again
Ferrari start where they left off, remember their converted times were the best on show in Barcelona.
And Charles Leclerc goes quickest so far with a time of 1:35.953 .
F1 testing: Porpoising effect returns in Bahrain
The nuisance of the porpoising effect is back in Bahrain after its impact on testing in Barcelona.
We can already see the Mercedes W1 bouncing up and down as Lewis Hamilton ramps up to some incredibly high speeds.
F1 testing in Bahrain: McLaren sub in Lando Norris after Daniel Ricciardo sickness
McLaren have subbed in Lando Norris for day one of testing after Daniel Ricciardo fell sick.
A statement from McLaren read: “McLaren Racing will change its driver line-up for day one of the test. Daniel Ricciardo is feeling unwell therefore Lando Norris will be in the car for the opening day here at the Bahrain International Circuit.”
F1 testing Bahrain: Day 1 driver line-up
- Mercedes – Lewis Hamilton [AM], George Russell [PM]
- Red Bull – Sergio Perez
- Ferrari – Charles Leclerc [AM], Carlos Sainz [PM]
- McLaren – Lando Norris
- AlphaTauri – Pierre Gasly
- Alpine – Esteban Ocon [AM], Fernando Alonso [PM]
- Aston Martin – Sebastian Vettel [AM], Lance Stroll [PM]
- Williams – Alexander Albon
- Alfa Romeo – Guanyu Zhou [AM], Valtteri Bottas [PM]
- Haas – Pietro Fittipaldi
Nikita Mazepin reveals support from George Russell and F1 drivers after Haas dismissal
Sacked F1 driver Nikita Mazepin revealed he received a message of support from Britain’s George Russell following his dismissal by Haas.
“I appreciated the small number of drivers who expressed their support for me,” said Mazepin, who was speaking from Moscow for the fist time since his exit from F1.
“Sergio (Perez), Valtteri (Bottas), Charles (Leclerc) and George (Russell) all contacted me. They know how important the situation is, and they showed their support after I lost the opportunity to compete.
“The messages were nothing political but just on a personal level – to keep my head up because athletes have been broken and lives have been destroyed after a decision like that.”
Nikita Mazepin reveals support from George Russell after Haas dismissal
Mazepin was let go by Haas after they terminated their contract with sponsor Uralkali, who are part-owned by the driver’s father.
Hamilton ‘wants to destroy’ Verstappen this season
Lewis Hamilton “wants to destroy” Max Verstappen this season after he was “robbed” of the title last season.
That’s according to former F1 driver Anthony Davidson, who told Sky Sports that a fired-up Hamilton is going to be “hard to beat” this season.
Hamilton announced after returning to Mercedes last month, “If you think what you saw at the end of last year was my best, wait until you see this year.”
And Davidson said: “When Lewis Hamilton comes out with a sentence like that, you have to take notice. There will be nothing more than Lewis wants from this season than to destroy Max Verstappen.
“Let’s not beat around a bush, he feels absolutely robbed as to what happened last year in Abu Dhabi, he wants to come out with a dominant car and he doesn’t even want to see Max on track, I’m sure.
“He just wants to show him a clean pair of heels, disappear off into the distance and win his eighth world championship.”
Horner accuses Mercedes of ‘bullying’ in F1 row
Christian Horner has accused Mercedes of “bullying” the FIA into firing race director Michael Masi.
Masi was removed from the role he had held since 2019 last month as one of a number of changes made after the FIA investigated the controversial season-ending 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Red Bull boss Horner believes that Masi was fired due to the “pressure” put on the FIA by Mercedes, describing the behaviour of as “tantamount to bullying”.
“Yes, Michael [Masi] did make mistakes and it was frustrating, but you have to look at the role that he was in and the tools that he had at his disposal,” Horner told the BBC.
“You can’t just place the blame on Michael. It’s unfair to do that. Was it right to fire him based on pressure that was placed on him from a rival team? That for me was wrong. That’s tantamount to bullying. It’s passively aggressive.”
Christian Horner accuses Mercedes of ‘bullying’ in F1 row
Horner believes that Mercedes pressured the FIA into firing race director Michael Masi
