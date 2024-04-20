F1 Chinese Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying start time and updates in Shanghai as Max Verstappen wins sprint race
Formula 1 updates from the Shanghai International Circuit as China hosts the first sprint weekend of the season
Formula 1 returns to China after a five-year absence as the Shanghai International Circuit hosts the fifth race of the 2024 season - and the first of six sprint weekends.
Max Verstappen returned to winning ways last time out in Japan, cruising to another victory and leading home a third Red Bull one-two finish of the season, with team-mate Sergio Perez again second-best.
Carlos Sainz backed up his win in Australia with a third podium of the season, while it was another weekend to forget for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. Since then, Fernando Alonso has signed a new contract at Aston Martin, ending speculation he could replace Hamilton at the Silver Arrows next season.
China was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 and returns to the calendar after five years following a spree of Covid-related cancellations. Hamilton won the Chinese Grand Prix last time out in 2019 and has been victorious six times in Shanghai.
Follow live coverage of the Chinese Grand Prix with The Independent
Alonso is leading Verstappen in Q1, but not by a lot, and Bottas is currently in third, which is a surprise, Russell and Hamilton in 9th and 11th.
Perez is annoyed at Albon for getting in his way, the British driver believes he has got out of his way, but the Red Bull driver was angry in the message over to his team.
There are just 10 minutes to go in qualifying, Hamilton has posted his first lap and he goes 8th quickest.
Verstappen is quicker than anyone else by almost four tenths in the first sector, but Leclerc and Alonso have gone quicker than Russell.
Max Verstappen is out on track, and he will post his first flying lap, he has finished pole in every race so far this season.
Russell is currently top with 1:36.43, Norris in second by a 10th of a second.
George Russell is on the soft tyre, as are most drivers, but Carlos Sainz has gone for the medium option.
The drivers have started their flying laps, with Gasly quicker than his teammate Ocon in the first one.
George Russell is out on track, but Hamilton, Alonso, Verstappen and Perez are among those waiting and biding their time until a bit later in the session.
The risk of rain is believed to be low, but apparently the radar is showing there is some weather around, although not likely to affect Q1
