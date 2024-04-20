Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1713597142

F1 Chinese Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying start time and updates in Shanghai as Max Verstappen wins sprint race

Formula 1 updates from the Shanghai International Circuit as China hosts the first sprint weekend of the season

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 20 April 2024 08:12
Comments
Close
Fernando Alonso insists Mercedes does 'not feel very attractive' for 2025

Formula 1 returns to China after a five-year absence as the Shanghai International Circuit hosts the fifth race of the 2024 season - and the first of six sprint weekends.

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways last time out in Japan, cruising to another victory and leading home a third Red Bull one-two finish of the season, with team-mate Sergio Perez again second-best.

Carlos Sainz backed up his win in Australia with a third podium of the season, while it was another weekend to forget for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. Since then, Fernando Alonso has signed a new contract at Aston Martin, ending speculation he could replace Hamilton at the Silver Arrows next season.

China was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 and returns to the calendar after five years following a spree of Covid-related cancellations. Hamilton won the Chinese Grand Prix last time out in 2019 and has been victorious six times in Shanghai.

Follow live coverage of the Chinese Grand Prix with The Independent

1713597090

F1 Qualifying LIVE - Q1

Alonso is leading Verstappen in Q1, but not by a lot, and Bottas is currently in third, which is a surprise, Russell and Hamilton in 9th and 11th.

Sonia Twigg20 April 2024 08:11
1713597043

F1 Qualifying LIVE - Q1

Perez is annoyed at Albon for getting in his way, the British driver believes he has got out of his way, but the Red Bull driver was angry in the message over to his team.

Sonia Twigg20 April 2024 08:10
1713596976

F1 Qualifying LIVE - Q1

There are just 10 minutes to go in qualifying, Hamilton has posted his first lap and he goes 8th quickest.

Sonia Twigg20 April 2024 08:09
1713596925

F1 Qualifying LIVE - Q1

Verstappen is quicker than anyone else by almost four tenths in the first sector, but Leclerc and Alonso have gone quicker than Russell.

Sonia Twigg20 April 2024 08:08
1713596876

F1 Qualifying LIVE - Q1

Max Verstappen is out on track, and he will post his first flying lap, he has finished pole in every race so far this season.

Sonia Twigg20 April 2024 08:07
1713596830

F1 Qualifying LIVE - Q1

Russell is currently top with 1:36.43, Norris in second by a 10th of a second.

Sonia Twigg20 April 2024 08:07
1713596790

F1 Qualifying LIVE - Q1

George Russell is on the soft tyre, as are most drivers, but Carlos Sainz has gone for the medium option.

Sonia Twigg20 April 2024 08:06
1713596759

F1 Qualifying LIVE - Q1

The drivers have started their flying laps, with Gasly quicker than his teammate Ocon in the first one.

Sonia Twigg20 April 2024 08:05
1713596637

F1 Qualifying LIVE

George Russell is out on track, but Hamilton, Alonso, Verstappen and Perez are among those waiting and biding their time until a bit later in the session.

Sonia Twigg20 April 2024 08:03
1713596554

F1 Qualifying LIVE

The risk of rain is believed to be low, but apparently the radar is showing there is some weather around, although not likely to affect Q1

Sonia Twigg20 April 2024 08:02

