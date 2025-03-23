Jump to content
Independent
F1 standings after Chinese GP as Lando Norris maintains championship lead

Norris won the season-opening race in Australia and is seen as the favourite for the title this year

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 23 March 2025 09:26 GMT
Lewis Hamilton reacts after first F1 win for Ferrari in Chinese GP sprint

Oscar Piastri raised the stakes in his championship battle with Lando Norris by securing a dominant victory at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday.

Norris won last weekend’s opening round in Australia, with Piastri only ninth after he slipped off the road in the rain when narrowly trailing his McLaren team-mate, but it was roles reversed in Shanghai.

At the second round of the season in Shanghai, Piastri led from start to finish to lead home a one-two finish. Norris managed a late brake issue to finish second, with George Russell in third

Max Verstappen took fourth spot, one place ahead of Charles Leclerc - who had superior pace to Ferrari teammate and sprint race winner Lewis Hamilton, who finished a disappointing sixth. British teenager Ollie Bearman secured his first point of the 2025 season as he finished 10th for Haas.

But what did the Chinese GP do to the championship standings?

F1 driver standings after Chinese Grand Prix

1. Lando Norris – 44 points

2. Max Verstappen – 36 points

3. George Russell – 35 points

4. Oscar Piastri – 34 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 18 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 18 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 17 points

8. Alex Albon – 12 points

9. Lance Stroll – 8 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

11. Esteban Ocon – 6 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda – 3 points

13. Ollie Bearman – 1 point

14. Pierre Gasly – 0 points

15. Carlos Sainz – 0 points

16. Isack Hadjar – 0 points

17. Jack Doohan – 0 points

18. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

F1 constuctors standings after Chinese Grand Prix

1. McLaren – 78 points

2. Mercedes – 53 points

3. Red Bull – 36 points

4. Ferrari – 35 points

5. Williams – 12 points

6. Aston Martin – 8 points

7. Haas – 7 points

8. Sauber – 6 points

9. Racing Bulls – 3 points

10. Alpine – 0 points

