Formula 1 returns to China after a five-year absence as the Shanghai International Circuit hosts the fifth race of the 2024 season - and the first of six sprint weekends.

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways last time out in Japan, cruising to another victory and leading home a third Red Bull one-two finish of the season, with team-mate Sergio Perez again second-best.

Carlos Sainz backed up his win in Australia with a third podium of the season, while it was another weekend to forget for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. Since then, Fernando Alonso has signed a new contract at Aston Martin, ending speculation he could replace Hamilton at the Silver Arrows next season.

China was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 and returns to the calendar after five years following a spree of Covid-related cancellations. Hamilton won the last race in 2019 and has been victorious six times in Shanghai.

See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:

What is the starting grid?

1) Verstappen

2) Perez

3) Alonso

4) Norris

5) Piastri

6) Leclerc

7) Sainz

8) Russell

9) Hulkenberg

10) Bottas

11) Stroll

12) Ricciardo

13) Ocon

14) Albon

15) Gasly

16) Zhou

17) Magnussen

18) Hamilton

19) Tsunoda

20) Sargeant

When is the Chinese Grand Prix?

(All times BST)

Sunday 21 April

Race: 8am

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Chinese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 7am (BST).

Highlights of qualifying in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 12:15pm (BST) on Saturday afternoon; the race highlights are at 12:30pm (BST) on Sunday.

F1 returns to the Shanghai International Circuit for the first time in five years ( Getty Images )

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 77 points

2. Sergio Perez - 64 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 59 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 55 points

5. Lando Norris - 37 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 32 points

7. George Russell - 24 points

8. Fernando Alonso - 24 points

9. Lewis Hamilton - 10 points

10. Lance Stroll - 9 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda - 7 points

12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

13. Nico Hulkenberg - 3 points

14. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

15. Alex Albon - 0 points

16. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

17. Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 0 points

19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. Red Bull - 141 points

2. Ferrari - 120 points

3. McLaren - 69 points

4. Mercedes - 34 points

5. Aston Martin - 33 points

6. RB - 7 points

7. Haas - 4 points

8. Williams - 0 points

9. Kick Sauber - 0 points

10. Alpine - 0 points

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 5 - CHINA (sprint race)

Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April

ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 17-19 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June

ROUND 10 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July

ROUND 13 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July

ROUND 14 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December