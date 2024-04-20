F1 grid: Starting positions for 2024 Chinese Grand Prix
F1 returns to Shanghai for the first time in five years as China hosts the first sprint weekend of the 2024 season
Formula 1 returns to China after a five-year absence as the Shanghai International Circuit hosts the fifth race of the 2024 season - and the first of six sprint weekends.
Max Verstappen returned to winning ways last time out in Japan, cruising to another victory and leading home a third Red Bull one-two finish of the season, with team-mate Sergio Perez again second-best.
Carlos Sainz backed up his win in Australia with a third podium of the season, while it was another weekend to forget for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. Since then, Fernando Alonso has signed a new contract at Aston Martin, ending speculation he could replace Hamilton at the Silver Arrows next season.
China was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 and returns to the calendar after five years following a spree of Covid-related cancellations. Hamilton won the last race in 2019 and has been victorious six times in Shanghai.
See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:
What is the starting grid?
1) Verstappen
2) Perez
3) Alonso
4) Norris
5) Piastri
6) Leclerc
7) Sainz
8) Russell
9) Hulkenberg
10) Bottas
11) Stroll
12) Ricciardo
13) Ocon
14) Albon
15) Gasly
16) Zhou
17) Magnussen
18) Hamilton
19) Tsunoda
20) Sargeant
When is the Chinese Grand Prix?
(All times BST)
Sunday 21 April
- Race: 8am
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Chinese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 7am (BST).
Highlights of qualifying in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 12:15pm (BST) on Saturday afternoon; the race highlights are at 12:30pm (BST) on Sunday.
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 77 points
2. Sergio Perez - 64 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 59 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 55 points
5. Lando Norris - 37 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 32 points
7. George Russell - 24 points
8. Fernando Alonso - 24 points
9. Lewis Hamilton - 10 points
10. Lance Stroll - 9 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 7 points
12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 3 points
14. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
15. Alex Albon - 0 points
16. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 0 points
19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. Red Bull - 141 points
2. Ferrari - 120 points
3. McLaren - 69 points
4. Mercedes - 34 points
5. Aston Martin - 33 points
6. RB - 7 points
7. Haas - 4 points
8. Williams - 0 points
9. Kick Sauber - 0 points
10. Alpine - 0 points
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 5 - CHINA (sprint race)
Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April
ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May
ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 17-19 May
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June
ROUND 10 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July
ROUND 13 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
