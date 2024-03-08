F1 grid: Starting positions for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
The 2024 F1 season continues this weekend in Saudi Arabia - the second grand prix of a record-breaking 24-race season
Formula 1 returned last weekend with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after a drama-filled off-season which saw Lewis Hamilton announce his departure from Mercedes and the scandal surrounding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner continue into overdrive.
As the Horner controversy rumbles on, F1 switched attention back to the track as Max Verstappen cruises to a first grand prix victory of the season in Bahrain.
The season-opener in Bahrain proved that Red Bull will once again be the team to beat with Verstappen targeting a fourth-straight drivers’ championship. Their closest rivals seem to be Ferrari, who Hamilton is joining for 2025, after Carlos Sainz sealed third place behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
Mercedes and McLaren were the next best of the rest, sealing positions fifth to eighth, while Aston Martin secured ninth and tenth for three championship points in a race where all 20 drivers finished. Will it happen twice in a row, though, ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah?
Here is everything you need to know:
What is the race schedule?
(All times GMT)
Saturday 9 March
- Race: 5pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of the race starts at 3:30pm.
Highlights of qualifying in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 8:30pm (GMT) on Friday; the race highlights are at 9:30pm (GMT) on Saturday.
What is the starting grid?
Top-10: TBC
11) Ollie Bearman
12) Alex Albon
13) Kevin Magnussen
14) Daniel Ricciardo
15) Nico Hulkenberg
16) Valtteri Bottas
17) Esteban Ocon
18) Pierre Gasly
19) Logan Sargeant
20) Zhou Guanyu
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 2 - SAUDI ARABIA
Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 7-9 March
ROUND 3 - AUSTRALIA
Albert Park, Melbourne - 22-24 March
ROUND 4 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 5-7 April
ROUND 5 - CHINA (sprint race)
Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April
ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May
ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 17-19 May
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June
ROUND 10 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July
ROUND 13 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 26 points
2. Sergio Perez - 18 points
3. Carlos Sainz - 15 points
4. Charles Leclerc - 12 points
5. George Russell - 10 points
6. Lando Norris - 8 points
7. Lewis Hamilton - 6 points
8. Oscar Piastri - 4 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 2 points
10. Lance Stroll - 1 point
11. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
12. Kevin Magnussen - 0 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
14. Yuki Tsunoda - 0 points
15. Alex Albon - 0 points
16. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 0 points
18. Pierre Gasly - 0 points
19. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Constructor Standings
1. Red Bull - 44 points
2. Ferrari - 27 points
3. Mercedes - 16 points
4. McLaren - 12 points
5. Aston Martin - 3 points
6. Kick Sauber - 0 points
7. Haas - 0 points
8. RB - 0 points
9. Williams - 0 points
10. Alpine - 0 points
