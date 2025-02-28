McLaren test new car ahead of 2025 season

The 2025 F1 season gets underway this week as Bahrain hosts the official three-day pre-season test for all 10 teams.

It is the fifth year running that the Bahrain International Circuit hosts the pre-season test, as momentum builds towards the first race of the season, in Australia, on 16 March.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are in the car this morning, while Lewis Hamilton drives for Ferrari in the afternoon session on Friday - the final day of the test.

McLaren are the favourites this season after their constructors’ title victory last year but what will the early lap times say about their chances this year?

F1 live stream link

Follow live updates from pre-season testing with The Independent