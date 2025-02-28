F1 testing LIVE: Day 3 times and updates as Lando Norris takes to track for McLaren in Bahrain
Follow live updates as the 2025 season starts with the three-day pre-season test in Bahrain
The 2025 F1 season gets underway this week as Bahrain hosts the official three-day pre-season test for all 10 teams.
It is the fifth year running that the Bahrain International Circuit hosts the pre-season test, as momentum builds towards the first race of the season, in Australia, on 16 March.
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are in the car this morning, while Lewis Hamilton drives for Ferrari in the afternoon session on Friday - the final day of the test.
McLaren are the favourites this season after their constructors’ title victory last year but what will the early lap times say about their chances this year?
Follow live updates from pre-season testing with The Independent
Who's driving on Friday morning:
McLaren - Norris
Ferrari - Leclerc
Red Bull - Verstappen (all day)
Mercedes - Antonelli
Aston Martin - Alonso
Williams - Albon (all day)
Alpine - Doohan
Racing Bulls - Hadjar
Haas - Bearman
Sauber - Bortoleto
Antonelli P1
Kimi Antonelli was just four tenths behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc but the Mercedes man has now claimed top spot, his time is now 1:31.189.
Jack Doohan is third, Gabriel Bortoleto fourth and Oliver Bearman fifth after 20 minutes.
Alonso has issues straight away
The 43-year-old has stopped at the end of the pit-lane and is now being wheeled back to the Aston Martin garage, under a yellow flag being waved by a marshal.
Not entirely sure what the issue is.
MORNING SESSION UNDERWAY!
Max Verstappen has a big aerorake on his RB21 as he gets his eight hours underway!
Charles Leclerc also straight out there on a clear, warmer day in Bahrain, with Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin also sporting a big aerorake on the front of his car!
Lando Norris among the drivers on the track this moring!
Norris appears for McLaren in the sun in Bahrain first up this morning!
And Max Verstappen is on for the whole day!
Lewis Hamilton sends message to ‘older, white men’ who criticise him
In an interview with Time, the publication made reference to former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan’s claim that it was “absolutely suicidal” for Ferrari to replace Carlos Sainz with Hamilton.
“I’ve always welcomed the negativity,” said Hamilton.
“I never, ever reply to any of the older, ultimately, white men who have commented on my career and what they think I should be doing. How you show up, how you present yourself, how you perform slowly dispels that.”
Exclusive: Drive to Survive star unsure of future on Netflix show after surprise F1 exit
Drive to Survive star Will Buxton admits he is unsure whether he will continue in his role on the hit Netflix show beyond the new season airing on 7 March.
In recent years, Buxton has worked for F1TV as a presenter but announced a surprise departure last month, as he takes up a new role as lead commentator for Fox’s coverage of IndyCar for the 2025 season.
As a result, Buxton will not be a permanent presence in the F1 paddock this year, bringing into question his future on the Netflix series.
Drive to Survive star unsure of future on Netflix show after surprise F1 exit
Toto Wolff dismisses complaints over Verstappen and Horner jeers at F1 event in London
Toto Wolff has dismissed the FIA’s complaints over booing of Max Verstappen and Christian Horner at F1 75 Live in London last week – adding that the event was “mega.”
Red Bull’s four-time world champion Verstappen received a swathe of jeers when he was introduced by host Jack Whitehall, which was then drowned out by cheering and applause. Later on, Red Bull team principal Horner was booed by the 15,000-strong crowd.
The FIA condemned the “tribalist reaction” of the British fans in a statement on Saturday, while Verstappen has threatened to boycott any future F1 launch events in England.
Wolff dismisses complaints over Verstappen and Horner jeers at F1 event in London
DAY 2 REPORT: Lewis Hamilton shines for Ferrari at F1 testing – but the man he replaced grabs top spot
After a stop-start day one of pre-season testing, the odd drops of rain did not curtail action on track on Thursday in Bahrain.
Lewis Hamilton was once again in the SF-25 Ferrari F1 challenger in the morning and, this time, alerted the attention of those watching with a string of table-topping laps, keeping old Mercedes teammate George Russell behind him.
Yet by the ‘chequered flag’ after eight hours of testing, it was in fact the man he replaced who stood on top.
Lewis Hamilton shines for Ferrari at F1 testing – but man he replaced grabs top spot
Christian Horner reacts to Max Verstappen boos at F1 event in London: ‘That was disappointing’
"Of course launching your car is a bit like launching your away strip in a home fans’ stadium, so fans will always back the teams and drivers that they want to. Of course we’ve been the protagonists over the years.
“The only disappointment I had with it was the reaction to Max as a four-time world champion, that was disappointing. But passion in sport is always going to be there.
“If the launch had been in Holland, no doubt the reception would have been somewhat different.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments