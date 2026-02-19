Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Liveupdated

F1 testing 2026 live: Max Verstappen out on track on second day in Bahrain

Follow live F1 coverage from the Bahrain International Circuit at the final test before the 2026 season begins

Kieran Jackson Formula 1 Correspondent
Netflix reveal first trailer for Season 8 of F1 Drive to Survive

The 2026 Formula 1 season is a fortnight away from starting in Australia and the teams and drivers will be making their final checks at this week’s final pre-season test in Bahrain.

With new engine and chassis regulations this season, the grid has already undertaken eight days of testing - five in a private format in Barcelona and three last week in Bahrain. This final three-day event is the final action before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 6-8 March.

EXPLAINER: Final F1 test overshadowed by car safety concerns

Mercedes came out the strongest from Barcelona but Red Bull, in partnership with new engine partner Ford, were impressive last week in Sakhir, despite Max Verstappen describing this new generation of car as “anti-racing” and “like Formula E on steroids.” Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was also among the drivers unimpressed by aspects of the new machinery.

Further discussions will be taking place between all 11 teams and the FIA this week over a myriad of issues, including the ongoing engine compression row and the safety of race starts, as the new campaign draws ever closer.

Follow live updates from F1 pre-season testing with The Independent

Who's driving this morning?

McLaren - Lando Norris

Mercedes - George Russell

Red Bull - Max Verstappen

Ferrari - TBC

Williams - Alex Albon

Racing Bulls - Liam Lawson

Aston Martin - Fernando Alonso

Haas - Ollie Bearman

Audi - Gabriel Bortoleto

Alpine - Franco Colapinto

Cadillac - Valtteri Bottas

Kieran Jackson19 February 2026 07:15

Morning session underway

A typically perfect Bahraini morning as we get underway with the first four-hour session of the day!

Kieran Jackson19 February 2026 07:01

NEWS: F1 trials unique ‘blue warning’ race start at Bahrain pre-season testing

Formula 1 has trialled a new race start procedure – involving flashing blue grid panels – at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Following discussions in a meeting of the F1 Commission on Wednesday, 10 cars trialled a fresh procedure on Wednesday, with a “five-second, blue pre-start warning” before the usual five red lights illuminate and vanish.

The drivers completed two formation laps before setting up on the grid and undertaking the new protocol. With noisy revving engines, all 10 cars moved off the line, with some experiencing more wheelspin than others. Further trials will take place on Thursday and Friday.

F1 trials unique ‘blue warning’ race start at Bahrain pre-season testing

Safety concerns over the race start have resulted in a trial taking place at the end of each day of testing
Kieran Jackson19 February 2026 06:50

Good morning!

Welcome to live coverage of day two of pre-season testing in Bahrain!

We’re set to see Max Verstappen for the first time this week, as he takes to the Red Bull car for a full day of running.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen (Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson19 February 2026 06:45

Goodbye!

Thanks for following today’s coverage - join us tomorrow for day 2 in Bahrain!

Kieran Jackson18 February 2026 16:45

Full day 1 leaderboard

1 George Russell (GB) Mercedes 1:33:459

2 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren +0.010

3 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari +0.280

4 Lando Norris (GB) McLaren +0.593

5 Kimi Antonelli (Ita) Mercedes +0.699

6 Isack Hadjar (Fra) Red Bull +0.801

7 Lewis Hamilton (GB) Ferrari +0.840

8 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Williams +1.654

9 Franco Colapinto (Arg) Alpine +1.795

10 Gabriel Bortoleto (Brz) Audi +1.804

11 Alex Albon (Tha) Williams +2.231

12 Liam Lawson (NZ) Racing Bulls +2.294

13 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine +2.439

14 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin +2.515

15 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine +2.959

16 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin +3.077

17 Nico Hülkenberg (Ger) Audi +3.282

18 Arvid Lindblad (GB) Racing Bulls +3.310

19 Oliver Bearman (GB) Haas +3.311

20 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Cadillac +3.787

21 Sergio Pérez (Mex) Cadillac +4.732

Kieran Jackson18 February 2026 16:26

Afternoon laps completed:

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 70

George Russell (Mercedes) - 76

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) - 44

Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) - 66

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - 26

Carlos Sainz (Williams) - 55

Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) - 61

Oliver Bearman (Haas) - 42

Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) - 71

Franco Colapinto (Alpine) - 60

Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) - 35

Kieran Jackson18 February 2026 16:15

Practice start procedure

A lot of revving, a lot of wheelspin, but all 10 cars got away OK!

So the systems work. Let’s see how further trials go tomorrow and on Friday...

Kieran Jackson18 February 2026 16:02

New start procedure

Two formation laps are done and dusted... let’s see how this turns out!

Ten cars on the grid...

Kieran Jackson18 February 2026 16:00

George Russell goes fastest

The Mercedes driver sets the new benchmark, with a 1:33:459 - 0.010 secs ahead of Piastri in second!

Final few laps now before we get this practice start...

Kieran Jackson18 February 2026 15:50

