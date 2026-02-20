Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Liveupdated

F1 testing 2026 live: Charles Leclerc on track for Ferrari on final day in Bahrain

Follow live F1 coverage from the Bahrain International Circuit at the final test before the 2026 season takes place

Kieran Jackson Formula 1 Correspondent
Netflix reveal first trailer for Season 8 of F1 Drive to Survive

The 2026 Formula 1 season is a fortnight away from starting in Australia and the teams and drivers will be making their final checks at this week’s final pre-season test in Bahrain.

With new engine and chassis regulations this season, the grid has already undertaken eight days of testing - five in a private format in Barcelona and three last week in Bahrain. This final three-day event is the final action before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 6-8 March.

EXPLAINER: Final F1 test overshadowed by car safety concerns

Mercedes came out the strongest from Barcelona but Red Bull, in partnership with new engine partner Ford, were impressive last week in Sakhir, despite Max Verstappen describing this new generation of car as “anti-racing” and “like Formula E on steroids.” Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was also among the drivers unimpressed by aspects of the new machinery.

Further discussions will be taking place between all 11 teams and the FIA this week over a myriad of issues, including the ongoing engine compression row and the safety of race starts, as the new campaign draws ever closer.

Follow live updates from F1 pre-season testing with The Independent

Morning session underway!

The final morning of testing is a go!

Who’ll make an early statement this morning?

Kieran Jackson20 February 2026 07:01

Good morning!

Ten days down, one to go!

Testing is almost complete for the 2026 season and we have the final two four-hour sessions today, a fortnight before the new campaign begins in earnest in Melbourne!

Kieran Jackson20 February 2026 06:50

Goodbye!

Thanks for following our coverage and we’ll be back tomorrow for the final day of pre-season testing!

Kieran Jackson19 February 2026 16:43

Full day 2 leaderboard

  1. Kimi Antonelli - 1:32:803
  2. Oscar Piastri - 1:32.861
  3. Max Verstappen - 1:33.162
  4. Lewis Hamilton - 1:33:408
  5. Lando Norris - 1:33.453
  6. Franco Colapinto - 1:33:813
  7. Nico Hülkenberg - 1:33.987
  8. George Russell - 1:34.111
  9. Esteban Ocon - 1:34:201
  10. Liam Lawson - 1:34:532
  11. Alex Albon - 1:34:555
  12. Gabriel Bortoleto - 1:35.263
  13. Ollie Bearman - 1:35.279
  14. Sergio Pérez - 1:35.369
  15. Fernando Alonso - 1:37.472
  16. Valtteri Bottas - 1:40.193
Kieran Jackson19 February 2026 16:35

Who completed more than 100 laps?

Max Verstappen - 139

Franco Colapinto - 120

Alex Albon - 117

Liam Lawson - 106

Kieran Jackson19 February 2026 16:20

Kimi Antonelli fastest today

The teenager impresses late on with his 1:32:803 lap pipping Oscar Piastri to top spot by 0.058 secs.

Max Verstappen, who completed a whopping 139 laps, was third-fastest, three-tenths off, with Lewis Hamilton fourth and Lando Norris sixth.

6-10: Colapinto, Hulkenberg, Russell, Ocon, Lawson

(Getty)
Kieran Jackson19 February 2026 16:11

Lewis Hamilton gets good start again

For the second practice start in a row, Hamilton gets off the mark extremely well!

Verstappen, meanwhile, not so good!

And that’s that for day two at testing!

Kieran Jackson19 February 2026 16:03

Practice race start incoming

Cleared to go for another practice start trial, though Piastri has stopped at turn 1!

I think the McLaren will be cleared quite quickly...

Kieran Jackson19 February 2026 15:58

PHOTOS: A tough turn 10

Kieran Jackson19 February 2026 15:42

Top-10 - leaderboard with 35 mins left

1. Antonelli - 1:32:803

2. Piastri +0.058

3. Verstappen +0.359

4. Norris +0.650

5. Hamilton +1.125

6. Hulkenberg +1.184

7. Russell +1.308

8. Albon +1.752

9. Colapinto +1.785

10. Ocon +1.841

Kieran Jackson19 February 2026 15:26

