F1 testing 2026 live: Charles Leclerc on track for Ferrari on final day in Bahrain
Follow live F1 coverage from the Bahrain International Circuit at the final test before the 2026 season takes place
The 2026 Formula 1 season is a fortnight away from starting in Australia and the teams and drivers will be making their final checks at this week’s final pre-season test in Bahrain.
With new engine and chassis regulations this season, the grid has already undertaken eight days of testing - five in a private format in Barcelona and three last week in Bahrain. This final three-day event is the final action before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 6-8 March.
Mercedes came out the strongest from Barcelona but Red Bull, in partnership with new engine partner Ford, were impressive last week in Sakhir, despite Max Verstappen describing this new generation of car as “anti-racing” and “like Formula E on steroids.” Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was also among the drivers unimpressed by aspects of the new machinery.
Further discussions will be taking place between all 11 teams and the FIA this week over a myriad of issues, including the ongoing engine compression row and the safety of race starts, as the new campaign draws ever closer.
Morning session underway!
The final morning of testing is a go!
Who’ll make an early statement this morning?
Good morning!
Ten days down, one to go!
Testing is almost complete for the 2026 season and we have the final two four-hour sessions today, a fortnight before the new campaign begins in earnest in Melbourne!
Full day 2 leaderboard
- Kimi Antonelli - 1:32:803
- Oscar Piastri - 1:32.861
- Max Verstappen - 1:33.162
- Lewis Hamilton - 1:33:408
- Lando Norris - 1:33.453
- Franco Colapinto - 1:33:813
- Nico Hülkenberg - 1:33.987
- George Russell - 1:34.111
- Esteban Ocon - 1:34:201
- Liam Lawson - 1:34:532
- Alex Albon - 1:34:555
- Gabriel Bortoleto - 1:35.263
- Ollie Bearman - 1:35.279
- Sergio Pérez - 1:35.369
- Fernando Alonso - 1:37.472
- Valtteri Bottas - 1:40.193
Who completed more than 100 laps?
Max Verstappen - 139
Franco Colapinto - 120
Alex Albon - 117
Liam Lawson - 106
Kimi Antonelli fastest today
The teenager impresses late on with his 1:32:803 lap pipping Oscar Piastri to top spot by 0.058 secs.
Max Verstappen, who completed a whopping 139 laps, was third-fastest, three-tenths off, with Lewis Hamilton fourth and Lando Norris sixth.
6-10: Colapinto, Hulkenberg, Russell, Ocon, Lawson
Lewis Hamilton gets good start again
For the second practice start in a row, Hamilton gets off the mark extremely well!
Verstappen, meanwhile, not so good!
And that’s that for day two at testing!
Practice race start incoming
Cleared to go for another practice start trial, though Piastri has stopped at turn 1!
I think the McLaren will be cleared quite quickly...
Top-10 - leaderboard with 35 mins left
1. Antonelli - 1:32:803
2. Piastri +0.058
3. Verstappen +0.359
4. Norris +0.650
5. Hamilton +1.125
6. Hulkenberg +1.184
7. Russell +1.308
8. Albon +1.752
9. Colapinto +1.785
10. Ocon +1.841
