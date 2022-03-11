While the cars provided plenty of intrigue surrounding day two of Formula 1 testing, the most hotly-debated topic remains the Mercedes W13 and its new features.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell continue to familiarise themselves with their new car, but Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has walked back comments criticising their ‘zero pods’ design. It is not just Horner who has been drawn in by Mercedes’ innovation, as Ferrari have pinpointed their “spaceship” mirrors, as the Silver Arrows face fresh allegations of contravening the “spirit of the regulations”.

Horner previously told German publication Auto Motor und Sport on Thursday: “From our point of view, Mercedes went a step too far. That doesn’t correspond to the spirit of the regulations. For us, these wings are illegal.”

But Horner’s tone changed on Friday when discussing Mercedes’ virtually non-existent sidepods, designed to provide greater airflow, improving downforce, and effectively making the car go faster.

“Comments have been quoted that certainly were not made,” said Horner. “Obviously Mercedes have come up with an extreme and different interpretation but to answer whether we think it is legal or not – yes, absolutely. It looks like it ticks all the boxes. As far as we are concerned, the Mercedes car looks as though it complies with the regulations.

“There is not really anything that defines the spirit of the regulations. It either complies or it doesn’t and it not really for us to judge. The FIA has access to all of the drawings, and a design like that would surely have been submitted to them in advance.”

Christian Horner says Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes is legal (PA Archive)

Reliability issues set to define winners and losers next week in season opener

Elsewhere, there were various teams enduring reliability issues with just nine days until the season’s first Grand Prix back here in Bahrain. Sebastian Vettel, the Aston Martin star, was left on the track, and after a brief debate with a marshal eventually jumped out.

Red flags soon gave the day a familiar filter, with further issues plaguing Alfa Romeo and Valtteri Bottas, who had been preparing for a standing start alongside Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc. Bottas ground to halt on the extra formation lap, denying us of an intriguing moment ahead of lunch.

To the contrary there was valuable laps banked for George Russell, who completed a race simulation with an impressive 66 laps. While Ferrari continue to set the standard, it seems, no matter sand bagging potential from the Silver Arrows or Red Bull.

Carlos Sainz produced 60 laps and Charles Leclerc added 54, a combined 114 laps, matching Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s total, makes the Scuderia stand out ahead of qualification next week. There are promising signs for Aston Martin, too, with Lance Stroll and Vettel combining for 116 laps.

Ferrari look to have delivered an excellent car for Sainz and Leclerc (REUTERS)

Latifi endures nightmare session after dramatic crash

The main drama of the day came in the morning when Nicholas Latifi’s session was abruptly halted when his Williams broke out into flames due to a brake-disc and tyre explosion.

The Canadian-Iranian spun off at Turn 12 and then leaped out of his seat, managing to grab a fire extinguisher to help eradicate the danger alongside marshals.

So while there was thankfully no injuries, there could be trouble ahead for Latifi after completing just 12 laps and ending up slowest of the 10 drivers - 5.569s off the pace - up until his crash.

(Getty Images)

Lando Norris attitude could be vital amid early McLaren struggles

A testing day for McLaren, both on and off the track, with the MCL36 well and truly cooled off since a delightful cameo in Barcelona.

Norris has shown his endurance with a two-day stint due to Daniel Ricciardo’s illness keeping him out once more.

But the car is a concern, but Lando Norris remained in good spirit with an hour remaining on day two, despite a red flag due to his car stalling by the exit to the pit lane after putting on a fresh set of C3s.

With less than 50 laps on the board yesterday, the break issues appear to be holding McLaren back just as Ferrari make a compelling case to be Mercedes and Red Bull’s closest challengers.

Team Principal Andreas Seidl is “hopeful” and “confident” they can fix the issues regarding the front break temperatures by next week, Saturday ought to be crucial for the team’s hopes entering the new season.

(REUTERS)

Max Verstappen makes statement to prove benefit of new rules

There was a spicy moment approaching the final hour of the late session, which saw Verstappen and Sainz scrapping it out. A brief but gripping teaser of what could come in the weeks and months ahead.

The pair get cosy from the final corner all the way to Turn 4, with the world champion defending into Turn 1 without the assistance of DRS.

The squabble started a lap earlier when the Belgian-Dutch driver showed his nose up the inside of the Ferrari heading into Turn 8.

This is clear evidence that not only can these cars can get closer, with the new rules and regulations set to deliver some thrilling battles, but Verstappen has finally shown his teeth after a quiet time of it in Barcelona.

Max Verstappen impressed on day two of testing (AFP via Getty Images)

Day two testing times