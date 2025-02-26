F1 testing LIVE: Stream and times as 2025 pre-season begins in Bahrain with Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari debut
Follow live updates as the 2025 season gets underway with the three-day pre-season test in Bahrain
The 2025 F1 season gets underway this week as Bahrain hosts the official three-day pre-season test for all 10 teams.
It is the fifth year running that the Bahrain International Circuits hosts the pre-season test, as momentum builds towards the first race of the season, in Australia, on 16 March.
Lewis Hamilton takes to Ferrari’s SF-25 first up on Wednesday, with Kimi Antonelli, Liam Lawson and Fernando Alonso also in action in the morning session.
McLaren are the favourites this season after their constructors’ title victory last year but what will the early lap times say about their chances this year?
PREVIEW: What to look out for at F1 testing as Hamilton adjusts to Ferrari car
Beyond the safe confines of Ferrari HQ in Maranello and the adjoining Fiorano circuit, this week in Bahrain will be the first time we see Lewis Hamilton properly unleashed for the fabled Scuderia.
This week’s official – and only – three-day pre-season test in Bahrain will give the waiting world a first glimpse at the pecking order in Formula One this year, a fortnight out from the 2025 campaign starting at its traditional season-opener in Melbourne, Australia.
And the unknowns are plentiful. In what is the final year of the sport’s current phase of regulations, a convergence of the field seems overwhelmingly likely in 2025. Mercifully, it is no longer a case of nine teams languishing hopelessly behind Red Bull.
Full preview below:
Hamilton’s big Ferrari adjustment and odd weather: What to look out for at F1 testing
Big day for Liam Lawson!
The Red Bull driver, a surprise call-up for many to the main team ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, is in the car this morning ahead of the first season he’s actually started in F1, despite making his debut in 2023!
Who's driving this morning!
McLaren - Oscar Piastri
Ferrari - Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes - Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull - Liam Lawson
Aston Martin - Fernando Alonso
Williams - Alex Albon
Alpine - Jack Doohan
Haas - Ollie Bearman
Sauber - Nico Hulkenberg
The first session is from 7am-11am (GMT)!
F1 testing underway!
A big aerorake on Hamilton’s Ferrari car this morning, as the engineers look to measure the aerodynamic flow on the SF-25 this morning!
The first man out on track? Kimi Antonelli for Mercedes. The youngest driver on the grid, at 18, leads the pack out with an aerorake, followed by 43-year-old Fernando Alonso!
That’s a nice start to testing!
F1 testing LIVE!
A lot of media activity outside Lewis Hamilton’s garage with just 10 minutes to go until the Ferrari driver is out on track for the first time in pre-season testing!
It’s a cool, but dry morning in Bahrain ahead of day one.
FEATURE: Inside Lewis Hamilton's 'magic' first month as a Ferrari F1 driver
From the moment Lewis Hamilton set foot in the industrial town of Maranello on a bleak overcast day in mid-January, the fanfare has exceeded all expectations.
In fact, Formula 1 has never seen anything quite like this.
The merging of the sport’s biggest star and the sport’s most fabled team has resulted in wonderful scenes of devotion, splendour and brouhaha. Most of these have taken place in Italy, Hamilton’s new home away from Monaco, with one memorable night in London on Tuesday.
Read full piece below:
Inside Lewis Hamilton’s ‘magic’ first month as a Ferrari F1 driver
Max Verstappen threatens boycott after being booed at F1 launch event in London
Max Verstappen has threatened to boycott any future F1 launches which take place in England after being booed by sections of the British crowd at F1 75 Live last week.
Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen appeared on screen to a mixed reception, with initial boos being drowned out eventually by cheers, after being introduced by host Jack Whitehall in London last Tuesday.
Jos Verstappen, Max’s father and former F1 driver, told RaceXpress over the weekend that it was “unacceptable” that his son was booed by the 15,000-strong crowd.
Read more below:
Max Verstappen threatens boycott after being booed at F1 launch event in London
Aston Martin officially launch 2025 car!
Fernando Alonso backed Aston Martin to “catch up pretty soon” to the front of the F1 pack this year.
Alonso was speaking as Aston unveiled their 2025 car, the AMR25, on Sunday.
"We did learn a lot last year, the second part of the season [there were] a lot of experiments going on in the way of learning more things in the 2025 car," Alonso said.
"We have new tools, new organisation, new people in place to tackle some of the weaknesses we identified last year, so we start in a much better place."
George Russell on new season:
“As a team, we are incredibly motivated to improve on last season. There is a great energy within the factories at Brackley and Brixworth so I'm eager to take to the track.”
Who is Lewis Hamilton's replacement Kimi Antonelli?
Antonelli, 18, has been on Mercedes’ books since joining their junior programme at 11 years old. In the years since, he has won numerous karting and single-seater competitions, which has thrust him into the spotlight at such a young age.
In 2023, he won both the Formula Regional Championships in Europe and the Middle East and Mercedes, in partnership with Prema. decided that the highly-rated youngster should skip F3 in 2024.
Antonelli finished sixth in the 2024 F2 standings and on the same weekend as his 2025 F1 seat was announced at Monza in September, Antonelli crashed just 10 minutes into his first practice session at Parabolica corner.
