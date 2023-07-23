✕ Close Ricciardo To Return To F1 Grid In Hungary With Alpha Tauri

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first pole position in 595 days with a brilliant qualifying lap for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton crossed the line at the Hungaroring just 0.003 seconds ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to take his first pole since the penultimate round of the 2021 season in Saudi Arabia.

The 38-year-old’s lap was greeted with raucous cheers from the crowd, bringing to an end a run of five straight poles for Verstappen. Lando Norris qualified an impressive third. Norris finished less than a tenth back as McLaren’s resurgence continued, with team-mate Oscar Piastri fourth.

Hamilton, who has won more times in Budapest than anybody else and captured his first victory in Mercedes colours at this venue a decade ago, will believe he can end the longest losing streak of his career in Sunday’s 70-lap race after outclassing Verstappen and claiming his ninth pole at this track.

Follow live updates from the Hungarian GP with The Independent