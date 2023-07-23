F1 Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE: Race latest updates as Lewis Hamilton starts on pole
Formula 1 live updates from the Hungarian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton starts on pole in Budapest
Lewis Hamilton claimed his first pole position in 595 days with a brilliant qualifying lap for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
Hamilton crossed the line at the Hungaroring just 0.003 seconds ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to take his first pole since the penultimate round of the 2021 season in Saudi Arabia.
The 38-year-old’s lap was greeted with raucous cheers from the crowd, bringing to an end a run of five straight poles for Verstappen. Lando Norris qualified an impressive third. Norris finished less than a tenth back as McLaren’s resurgence continued, with team-mate Oscar Piastri fourth.
Hamilton, who has won more times in Budapest than anybody else and captured his first victory in Mercedes colours at this venue a decade ago, will believe he can end the longest losing streak of his career in Sunday’s 70-lap race after outclassing Verstappen and claiming his ninth pole at this track.
A reminder of the starting grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix
1) Lewis Hamilton
2) Max Verstappen
3) Lando Norris
4) Oscar Piastri
5) Zhou Gunayu
6) Charles Leclerc
7) Valtteri Bottas
8) Fernando Alonso
9) Sergio Perez
10) Nico Hulkenberg
11) Carlos Sainz
12) Esteban Ocon
13) Daniel Ricciardo
14) Lance Stroll
15) Pierre Gasly
16) Alex Albon
17) Yuki Tsunoda
18) George Russell
19) Kevin Magnussen
20) Logan Sargeant
Daniel Ricciardo is back - and this time he wants to go out on top
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
Daniel Ricciardo is pondering. This year, a presence in the paddock – but not on the racetrack – has been a curiously flummoxing existence for someone so synonymous with a seat at the 20-man table. In his own words, he has been doing “everything the drivers are doing… other than the driving.” So aside from the obvious of the lights-to-flag racing, what has the Australian found the most difficult about his eight months away from Formula 1?
“I’d say the starting grid on Sunday,” he says, a glint in his eye, a longing for something previous. “I love that feeling before you’re about to race. It’s intense, it’s nerve-racking but it’s awesome. I miss that buzz.”
Well, miss it no longer. The Honey Badger is back. Officially on loan from Red Bull to sister team AlphaTauri for the remainder of the season, Ricciardo last week replaced the axed Nyck de Vries and will be in the cockpit in Hungary this weekend. It represents a lifeline – his lifeline – back into the sport, a carving of an opportunity so desperately craved. In the end, he only missed 10 races.
Full interview below:
Daniel Ricciardo is back - and this time he wants to go out on top
The Honey Badger is back. Returning to Formula 1 this weekend in Hungary, Kieran Jackson speaks one-on-one with the sport’s most popular driver and delves into the depths of Ricciardo’s time away and why he still believes he can win a world championship
Drivers parade in Budapest!
The 20 drivers have been out for the drivers parade on a beautiful day at the Hungaroring!
Constructors standings ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix:
1) Red Bull - 411 points
2) Mercedes - 203 points
3) Aston Martin - 181 points
4) Ferrari - 157 points
5) McLaren - 59 points
6) Alpine - 47 points
7) Williams - 11 points
8) Haas - 11 points
9) Alfa Romeo - 9 points
10) AlphaTauri - 2 points
Daniel Ricciardo after qualifying P13:
“The result is a part of that, it’s not everything. So important for me to feel comfortable, that enjoyment back. I felt that last week in the test. It felt fun again.
“I slept pretty good. I’m watching quarterback at the moment. Watched one episode too much. Watching that makes me feel ready to go.
“I’ve done an eight-lap long run. I don’t know enough about this car. There’s more for me to learn in the race tomorrow. Points would be phenomenal.”
Lewis Hamilton makes Red Bull judgement after surprise pole in Hungary
Lewis Hamilton insists Red Bull’s pace advantage has reduced after the Mercedes star claimed a surprise pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The 38-year-old, whose previous F1 pole was back in December 2021 in Saudi Arabia, beat Max Verstappen to top spot in Budapest by 0.003 seconds in a thrilling end to qualifying.
It was Hamilton’s 104th pole position – 18 months after his 103rd – and his ninth at the Hungaroring, breaking the record for the most pole positions at one circuit. While sceptical of his chances tomorrow, the seven-time world champion believes Red Bull’s significant pace has dropped off in the last few race weekends.
Full quotes below:
‘They’ve slowed down’: Lewis Hamilton makes Red Bull judgement after pole in Hungary
Hamilton claimed the 104th pole of his Formula 1 career as he beat Max Verstappen to top spot in Budapest
What time does F1 start today?
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Sunday 23 July
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Hungary will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 12:30pm (BST).
The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.
Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the grand prix on Sunday evening at 6:30pm.
Driver Standings ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix:
1) Max Verstappen - 255 points
2) Sergio Perez - 156 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 137 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 121 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 83 points
6) George Russell - 82 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 74 points
8) Lance Stroll - 44 points
9) Lando Norris - 42 points
10) Esteban Ocon - 31 points
11) Oscar Piastri - 17 points
12) Pierre Gasly - 16 points
13) Alex Albon - 11 points
14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Sebastian Vettel hints at return to F1: ‘I have some ideas’
Sebastian Vettel revealed he “has some ideas” about a return to Formula 1 in some capacity in the future.
The 36-year-old retired from the sport after the 2022 season, leaving a lasting legacy with his four championship triumphs with Red Bull from 2010-2013.
The German, who also raced for Ferrari and Aston Martin, is a climate change activist and campaigner and regularly spoke out about environmental issues towards the end of his career. Now, Vettel admits that he would be open to a return to F1 down the line, hinting that the sport’s sustainability could be a potential avenue.
Full quotes below:
Sebastian Vettel hints at return to F1: ‘I have some ideas’
The four-time world champion, who retired from F1 last year, appeared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
