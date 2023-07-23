F1 Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE: Race results and reaction as Max Verstappen wins in Budapest
Formula 1 reaction from the Hungarian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen wins his seventh race in a row
Lewis Hamilton claimed his first pole position in 595 days with a brilliant qualifying lap for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
Hamilton crossed the line at the Hungaroring just 0.003 seconds ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to take his first pole since the penultimate round of the 2021 season in Saudi Arabia.
The 38-year-old’s lap was greeted with raucous cheers from the crowd, bringing to an end a run of five straight poles for Verstappen. Lando Norris qualified an impressive third. Norris finished less than a tenth back as McLaren’s resurgence continued, with team-mate Oscar Piastri fourth.
Hamilton, who has won more times in Budapest than anybody else and captured his first victory in Mercedes colours at this venue a decade ago, will believe he can end the longest losing streak of his career in Sunday’s 70-lap race after outclassing Verstappen and claiming his ninth pole at this track.
Follow live updates from the Hungarian GP with The Independent
Max Verstappen triumphs again as Lewis Hamilton toils in Hungary
Lewis Hamilton apologised to Mercedes after a poor start at the Hungarian Grand Prix allowed Max Verstappen to rack up another win.
Verstappen gazumped pole-sitter Hamilton on the downhill run to the opening corner at the Hungaroring before racing off into the distance to score his seventh successive victory of this most one-sided of Formula One seasons.
Hamilton finished a disappointing fourth after both McLaren drivers also moved ahead of him inside the first two bends of Sunday’s 70-lap race.
Full report below:
Max Verstappen triumphs again as Lewis Hamilton toils in Hungary
Verstappen gazumped pole-sitter Hamilton on the downhill run to the opening corner at the Hungaroring
Over 300,000 fans at the Hungaroring this weekend!
Confirmed total of 303,000 fans across the weekend in Hungary! Up from 2022, which was 290,000.
Huge numbers once again at an F1 grand prix!
Time for the podium!
A familiar feel on a Sunday afternoon with the Austrian and Dutch national anthems being played at the podium ceremony!
And Lando Norris has rather comically broken Verstappen’s first-place trophy after his customary opening up of the champagne bottle!
Max Verstappen after another win:
“We had a really good start, we’ve been working on that quite a bit. When I had the inside I knew that corner was mine. Today the car was really quick.
“Over one lap it was a bit of a struggle but it was good today. We could look after the tyre wear.
“For the team, 12 wins in a row is incredible. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a long time.”
Lando Norris after finishing P2:
“Tough race. Not an easy one, especially with Checo catching. I’m happy, had a fight at the beginning, got a bit screwed over in turn 1 but another podium.
Win next? “If Max retires, maybe! The guy is too quick, unless they make mistakes or something happens. But we’re happy with the progress we made.”
Sergio Perez after finishing third:
“We got close to P2. Overall it was a great strategy by the team.
“We were on very similar race tyres, I went for it. We touch into turn 1 and turn 2. A little bit close but just hard racing.”
Max Verstappen after finishing P1:
“This is a rocketship. It’s so enjoyable to drive that today!”
Lando Norris after finishing P2:
“Yeah baby!”
TOP-10 AT THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX
1) Max Verstappen
2) Lando Norris
3) Sergio Perez
4) Lewis Hamilton
5) Oscar Piastri
6) George Russell
7) Charles Leclerc
8) Carlos Sainz
9) Fernando Alonso
10) Lance Stroll
Max Verstappen wins the Hungarian Grand Prix
It’s seven in a row for Max Verstappen - another superb performance from the Dutchman and his Red Bull car remains on another planet on a Saturday!
Lando Norris takes second once again after taking second in Silverstone.
Sergio Perez does come home in third, holding off Lewis Hamilton in fourth.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies