Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1690128747

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE: Race results and reaction as Max Verstappen wins in Budapest

Formula 1 reaction from the Hungarian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen wins his seventh race in a row

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 23 July 2023 17:12
Comments
"It feels like the first time," Hamilton on taking pole in Budapest

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first pole position in 595 days with a brilliant qualifying lap for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton crossed the line at the Hungaroring just 0.003 seconds ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to take his first pole since the penultimate round of the 2021 season in Saudi Arabia.

The 38-year-old’s lap was greeted with raucous cheers from the crowd, bringing to an end a run of five straight poles for Verstappen. Lando Norris qualified an impressive third. Norris finished less than a tenth back as McLaren’s resurgence continued, with team-mate Oscar Piastri fourth.

Hamilton, who has won more times in Budapest than anybody else and captured his first victory in Mercedes colours at this venue a decade ago, will believe he can end the longest losing streak of his career in Sunday’s 70-lap race after outclassing Verstappen and claiming his ninth pole at this track.

Follow live updates from the Hungarian GP with The Independent

Recommended

1690126363

Max Verstappen triumphs again as Lewis Hamilton toils in Hungary

Lewis Hamilton apologised to Mercedes after a poor start at the Hungarian Grand Prix allowed Max Verstappen to rack up another win.

Verstappen gazumped pole-sitter Hamilton on the downhill run to the opening corner at the Hungaroring before racing off into the distance to score his seventh successive victory of this most one-sided of Formula One seasons.

Hamilton finished a disappointing fourth after both McLaren drivers also moved ahead of him inside the first two bends of Sunday’s 70-lap race.

Full report below:

Max Verstappen triumphs again as Lewis Hamilton toils in Hungary

Verstappen gazumped pole-sitter Hamilton on the downhill run to the opening corner at the Hungaroring

Kieran Jackson23 July 2023 16:32
1690125763

Over 300,000 fans at the Hungaroring this weekend!

Confirmed total of 303,000 fans across the weekend in Hungary! Up from 2022, which was 290,000.

Huge numbers once again at an F1 grand prix!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson23 July 2023 16:22
1690125343

Time for the podium!

A familiar feel on a Sunday afternoon with the Austrian and Dutch national anthems being played at the podium ceremony!

And Lando Norris has rather comically broken Verstappen’s first-place trophy after his customary opening up of the champagne bottle!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson23 July 2023 16:15
1690124923

Max Verstappen after another win:

“We had a really good start, we’ve been working on that quite a bit. When I had the inside I knew that corner was mine. Today the car was really quick.

“Over one lap it was a bit of a struggle but it was good today. We could look after the tyre wear.

“For the team, 12 wins in a row is incredible. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a long time.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson23 July 2023 16:08
1690124443

Lando Norris after finishing P2:

“Tough race. Not an easy one, especially with Checo catching. I’m happy, had a fight at the beginning, got a bit screwed over in turn 1 but another podium.

Win next? “If Max retires, maybe! The guy is too quick, unless they make mistakes or something happens. But we’re happy with the progress we made.”

Kieran Jackson23 July 2023 16:00
1690124023

Sergio Perez after finishing third:

“We got close to P2. Overall it was a great strategy by the team.

“We were on very similar race tyres, I went for it. We touch into turn 1 and turn 2. A little bit close but just hard racing.”

Kieran Jackson23 July 2023 15:53
1690123723

Max Verstappen after finishing P1:

“This is a rocketship. It’s so enjoyable to drive that today!”

Kieran Jackson23 July 2023 15:48
1690123510

Lando Norris after finishing P2:

“Yeah baby!”

Kieran Jackson23 July 2023 15:45
1690123492

TOP-10 AT THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

1) Max Verstappen

2) Lando Norris

3) Sergio Perez

4) Lewis Hamilton

5) Oscar Piastri

6) George Russell

7) Charles Leclerc

8) Carlos Sainz

9) Fernando Alonso

10) Lance Stroll

Kieran Jackson23 July 2023 15:44
1690123401

Max Verstappen wins the Hungarian Grand Prix

It’s seven in a row for Max Verstappen - another superb performance from the Dutchman and his Red Bull car remains on another planet on a Saturday!

Lando Norris takes second once again after taking second in Silverstone.

Sergio Perez does come home in third, holding off Lewis Hamilton in fourth.

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson23 July 2023 15:43

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in