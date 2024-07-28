Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reacts after George Russell stripped of Belgian GP win

Support truly

Toto Wolff admitted Mercedes must learn from their mistake after George Russell was stripped of his win at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Russell’s car was weighed after the race and was found to be 1.5kg under the permitted weight in the regulations.

As a result, Russell’s team-mate Lewis Hamilton takes the victory but a dream one-two finish for the Mercedes team is taken away from them.

“We have to take it on the chin,” Mercedes team principal Wolff said. “A mistake has happened and a one-two would have been a great result going into the summer break.

“We have to learn from that. As a team there were positives but for George it is a massive blow for it to be taken away. He is going to win more.”

More to follow...