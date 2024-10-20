Lando Norris saw off rival Max Verstappen to take pole position for the US Grand Prix and boost his F1 championship dream.

Verstappen claimed his first win in nearly four months when he led every lap of the sprint race at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas earlier on Saturday to extend his title advantage from 52 to 54 points.

Norris finished third – after he was passed by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on the final lap – but he bounced back in qualifying to take spot, beating Verstappen by just 0.031 seconds.

Norris set the early pace in the shootout for pole, and then lucked-in when George Russell crashed out in his Mercedes at the penultimate corner.

See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:

When is the United States Grand Prix?

All times BST

Sunday 20 October

Race: 8pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The United States Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 6:30pm (BST).

You can watch highlights on free-to-air Channel 4 at 8am (BST) on Sunday morning for qualifying and 12:50am on Monday morning for the race.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Austin on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the US Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

The Circuit of the Americas hosts round 19 of the 2024 F1 season ( Getty Images )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 331 points

2. Lando Norris - 279 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 245 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 237 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 190 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 174 points

7. George Russell - 155 points

8. Sergio Perez - 144 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 24 points

11. Lance Stroll - 24 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Alex Albon - 12 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points

16. Ollie Bearman - 7 points

17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points

20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. McLaren - 516 points

2. Red Bull - 475 points

3. Ferrari - 441 points

4. Mercedes - 329 points

5. Aston Martin - 86 points

6. RB - 34 points

7. Haas - 31 points

8. Williams - 16 points

9. Alpine - 13 points

10. Sauber - 0 points