Fernando Alonso reveals when he will decide his F1 future amid Mercedes links

Fernando Alonso will decide his F1 future over his first few weeks of the season with the Spaniard still unsure if he will return in 2025.

Alonso, 42, is out of contract with Aston Martin at the end of the year and has been tipped as a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

Hamilton will join Ferrrari and it leaves Toto Wolff in need of a new driver to partner George Russell at the Silver Arrows.

Alonso, a two-time world champion and the most experienced driver on the grid, has been tipped as a candidate to replace Hamilton.

But the Spaniard insists he must first decide if he will continue racing from next season, with Aston Martin also set to offer him a new contract.

Alonso has hinted he could race until he is 50, but he accepts the demands of a record-breaking F1 schedule of 24 races could change his mind.

Ahead of the season-opening race in Bahrain this weekend, Alonso was asked if he would be interested in driving for Mercedes and replied: “I need to decide if I’m still racing, that’s the first thing.

“I feel great now but it’s a demanding calendar and in 2026 there are a different set of regulations as well. Let’s see – I will wait a few races to decide.”

Alonso smiles as he discusses his future in Bahrain (Getty Images)

Alonso finished last season fourth in the drivers’ standings, behind Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Hamilton, and proved to be an inspired signing for Aston Martin

But while Alonso recorded three 2nd place finishes and five 3rd positions, Aston Martin tailed off after the summer break and it could lead to the Spaniard assessing his options.

The sudden vacancy at Mercedes has alerted several drivers, while Carlos Sainz is also in need of a new seat after Hamilton was signed to partner Charles Leclerc in 2025.