Franco Colapinto replaces Jack Doohan at Alpine for next five F1 races

Alpine have announced that Franco Colapinto will replace Jack Doohan for the next five Formula One races.

Rookie Doohan’s future has been in doubt since Colapinto signed for Alpine from Williams in January as a reserve driver.

Colapinto, 21, will now be given his chance alongside Pierre Gasly until at least the end of the Austrian Grand Prix on June 29 with Doohan, 22, demoted to reserve driver.

Alpine say they will then assess their options ahead of the British Grand Prix a week later.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that British team principal Oliver Oakes had resigned as team principal after just nine months in the role, with executive director Flavio Briatore assuming his responsibilities.

“Having reviewed the opening races of the season, we have come to the decision to put Franco in the car alongside Pierre for the next five races, said Briatore.

“With the field being so closely matched this year, and with a competitive car, which the team has drastically improved in the past 12 months, we are in a position where we see the need to rotate our line-up.

“We also know the 2026 season will be an important one for the team and having a complete and fair assessment of the drivers this season is the right thing to do in order to maximise our ambitions next year.

” We continue to support Jack at the team, as he has acted in a very professional manner in his role as a race driver so far this season. The next five races will give us an opportunity to try something different and after this time period we will assess our options.”