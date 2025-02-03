Jack Doohan eager to ‘cement’ F1 future at Alpine despite Franco Colapinto arrival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Doohan insists he is eager to “cement” his place on the F1 grid as he prepares for his full-time Alpine debut next month.

The Australian rookie, 22, will partner Pierre Gasly this season and will make his full-time debut at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 16 March. Doohan did make his F1 race debut in the final grand prix of last season in Abu Dhabi, filling in for Haas-bound Esteban Ocon.

Yet the arrival of Franco Colapinto from Williams – with the Argentine joining as a test and reserve driver – has immediately put Doohan under the spotlight ahead of his F1 bow.

However, Doohan is undaunted by the challenge and says he is “super excited” to be one of the lucky 20 drivers on the grid.

“It’s a super special time for me, I’m stoked to be part of it,” Doohan told Sky Sports News.

“I’ve been with the team all last week and the start of this week to spend a great day capturing our moments ahead of the year.

“I’m very motivated. I look forward to just getting on track and doing the work with my hands and my feet and steering that car as best as I can.

“To be coming in, to be one of the 20 drivers on the grid, it’s super special and I look forward to cementing my place here for the future.”

Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes has insisted that Doohan, son of five-time motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan, will get a “fair crack” in the cockpit this year despite Colapinto’s arrival.

"It's been a little bit harsh on Jack, some of the stuff that was written by the keyboard warriors there, and he's getting his fair crack at it next year," Oakes told the James Allen On F1 podcast.

"And I think the intention there isn't to put [pressure] on his shoulders. It's genuinely to give the team options further down the line. And for me, F1 is fine margins.

“There's a load of people who are depending on a driver to deliver each weekend, and we need to make sure we've got the best drivers in the race car, not just now, but also in the future.”

The 2025 F1 season starts on 16 March in Australia, with a 10-team season launch event taking place at The O2 Arena in London on Tuesday 18 February.