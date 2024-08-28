Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Franco Colapinto says this is “what dreams are made of” as Williams announced the Argentine will replace the axed Logan Sargeant for the remaining nine races of the 2024 F1 season.

The final straw for 23-year-old Sargeant – who has recorded just one point in 36 races since the start of last year – was a crash in practice at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday, with the damage to his car so severe that he missed out on qualifying.

Williams boss James Vowles has therefore opted for a change, with the American making way for 21-year-old Argentine Colapinto – who has been racing in Formula 2 this year.

While a seat for next year is not on the cards, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz already confirmed to be partnering Alex Albon in 2025, it still represents a tremendous opportunity for Colapinto ahead of his debut this weekend in Monza.

But who is Colapinto, the driver who becomes the first Argentine to race in F1 in 23 years?

Colapinto was born in Buenos Aires in May 2003 and started karting locally at the age of nine. Away from racing, he supports Boca Juniors.

He proved his karting talent throughout his teenage years, winning the Argentine Championship in 2016 and 2018 and also winning karting gold at the 2018 Youth Summer Olympics in his home city.

The teenager then moved to Spain, winning the Spanish F4 Championship in 2019 and coming third in the Formula Renault Eurocup a year later. He took the step up to Formula 3 in 2022 with Van Amersfoort Racing, finishing ninth in his first year.

At the start of 2023, Colapinto joined the Williams Driver Academy – a move which has now secured his F1 debut. He then finished fourth in his second year in F3, winning sprint races in Silverstone and Monza.

Colapinto drove for Williams in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi last year ( Getty Images )

Colapinto then took part in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, testing an F1 car for the first time as he drove the FW45. This year has been his first in Formula 2 and, as he leaves the season midway through, he currently lies in sixth place – his highlight being winning the sprint race in Imola.

Yet after taking part in his first grand prix session at Silverstone, when he took to the car in first practice in July and completed 24 laps, Colapinto will now have nine races to prove his worth to Vowles and the rest of the team.

Colapinto is the first Argentine driver in F1 since Gaston Mazzacane in 2001 and becomes the 49th driver in the history of Williams Racing.

James Vowles has decided to axe Logan Sargeant for the remainder of the season ( Getty Images )

Sargeant recorded just one point in 36 races since the start of last year ( PA Archive )

Colapinto said: “It is an honour to be making my Formula 1 debut with Willams – this is what dreams are made of. The team has such amazing history and a mission to get back to the front which I can’t wait to be part of.

“Coming into F1 mid-season will be an enormous learning curve but I am up for the challenge and I’m fully focused on working as hard as I can with Alex and the team to make it a success.”

Vowles added: “To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season.

"We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximise every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle.

"We also believe in investing in our young drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy, and Franco is getting a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of across the final nine rounds of the season.”

Williams have just four points from the first 15 races of the season and trail Alpine in eighth place in the constructors’ standings by nine points.