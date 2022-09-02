George Russell sports Daniel Ricciardo merchandise at Dutch Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

George Russell arrived at the Dutch Grand Prix wearing clothing made by Daniel Ricciardo’s Enchante company.

The British driver, 24, could be seen sporting the $110 sweater with the Enchante logo displayed in the left corner. And the pair were seen greeting one another with smiles as they prepared for a second successive weekend’s racing.

Russell’s public show of support for Ricciardo comes after it was confirmed the Australian, 33, will part ways with McLaren at the end of the 2022 season.

The former Red Bull racer has struggled with the team since arriving last year, with his only major highlight coming in a win at Monza.

Aside from that victory, he has been unable to outperform teammate Lando Norris and now finds himself looking for a spot on the grid in 2023.

But Ricciardo has refused to rule out taking a year away from the sport.

On whether he would miss next season, Ricciardo said: “If it made sense, yes. If it made sense. It’s the only racing I’m interested in, this stage of my career Formula 1 is the one I see.

“If the stars don’t align and it doesn’t make perfect sense and I need to take time to re-evaluate, then that’s what I need to do.”

The Dutch GP takes place this weekend with defending world champion Max Verstappen boasting a 93-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez.

Verstappen, who is preparing to race in front of his home fans, already has nine wins this season. He has also emerged victorious in eight of the last 11 races.