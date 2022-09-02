George Russell sports Daniel Ricciardo merchandise at Dutch Grand Prix
Russell sported Ricciardo’s Enchante clothing brand when he arrived at Zanvoort
George Russell arrived at the Dutch Grand Prix wearing clothing made by Daniel Ricciardo’s Enchante company.
The British driver, 24, could be seen sporting the $110 sweater with the Enchante logo displayed in the left corner. And the pair were seen greeting one another with smiles as they prepared for a second successive weekend’s racing.
Russell’s public show of support for Ricciardo comes after it was confirmed the Australian, 33, will part ways with McLaren at the end of the 2022 season.
The former Red Bull racer has struggled with the team since arriving last year, with his only major highlight coming in a win at Monza.
Aside from that victory, he has been unable to outperform teammate Lando Norris and now finds himself looking for a spot on the grid in 2023.
But Ricciardo has refused to rule out taking a year away from the sport.
On whether he would miss next season, Ricciardo said: “If it made sense, yes. If it made sense. It’s the only racing I’m interested in, this stage of my career Formula 1 is the one I see.
“If the stars don’t align and it doesn’t make perfect sense and I need to take time to re-evaluate, then that’s what I need to do.”
The Dutch GP takes place this weekend with defending world champion Max Verstappen boasting a 93-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez.
Verstappen, who is preparing to race in front of his home fans, already has nine wins this season. He has also emerged victorious in eight of the last 11 races.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies