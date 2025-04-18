George Russell would have no issues with Mercedes signing Max Verstappen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Russell would have no concerns if Mercedes tried to sign Max Verstappen as he believes he is a match for any driver on the grid.

Verstappen’s tricky start to the season at Red Bull has again ignited speculation over his future after Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s very public pursuit of the Dutchman last season.

Wolff made no secret of his desire to sign the four-time world champion to replace Lewis Hamilton but said that was in the past after bringing in talented youngster Kimi Antonelli.

Russell has had a superb start to the season, claiming three podiums in four races and putting his car in amongst the dominant McLarens.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season but is confident his performances mean he need not fear Verstappen.

“Why wouldn’t they want to sign Max? It’s totally understandable,” Russell told the PA news agency in Jeddah.

“He’s the best at the moment. He’s a four-time world champion.

“That’s not anything against me or Kimi. There’s two drivers for every team and he is one person.

“So that doesn’t concern me one bit because the performance is my currency and right now I think I am performing as good as anyone on this grid.

“I am very happy. Many drivers have contracts but the fact is that if you don’t perform, the teams will find a way to get you out of that.

“When the time is right we’ll discuss a contract.

“I feel people who are too concerned about a lack of a contract or lack of clarity are those who don’t have the self belief. I have got immense belief.

“I have been team-mate with a world champion for three years, the greatest of all time for three years (Hamilton).

“I believe I can beat anybody given the right chance and that is your power.”

Mercedes have started the season strongly, with Russell only 14 points off championship leader Lando Norris heading into this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Russell does not believe a title challenge is on the cards but is determined to one day climb that ladder.

“This has been a strong start to the season but I’m in my seventh season of F1 now and I’m very pleased with my results so far but I am not dreaming of standing P2 or P3,” he added.

“I am dreaming of fighting for a world championship, winning a world championship and that is what I am working towards.

“I don’t know when I am going to reach my peak and I have still got a lot of room to improve. I don’t think I am anywhere close to my peak to be honest.

“I still see loads of things that I need to be better on. That excites me immensely.

“The next step is to fight for a world championship and we are not there yet.

“So that’s not me being ungrateful with the position I am in, just the reality and the competitive nature of myself is that I’m here to win.

“I am here to fight. This has been a brilliant start with the machinery that we have got but we do not have the ammo to fight the McLarens.”