The Formula 1 season continues this weekend with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza with Max Verstappen surging towards a second World Championship after winning a fourth straight race in Zandvoort.

The Red Bull driver has a 109-point lead at the top of the Drivers Standings with seven races to go after overtaking Lewis Hamilton late on to win his home Grand Prix, with George Russell coming second and Charles Leclerc completing the podium in third.

Hamilton, who led for much of the race, did not benefit from two safety car periods and ultimately finished fourth while Carlos Sainz was demoted from fifth to eighth after the Ferrari man was handed a five-second time penalty for an unsafe release in the pit lane, with Sergio Perez instead finishing fifth.

This weekend, F1 finshes the European swing at Autodromo Nazionale Monza - which is celebrating its 100th anniversary - for the Italian Grand Prix; a race memorable in 2021 for Daniel Ricciardo leading a McLaren one-two and Verstappen and Hamilton crashing at turn one.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Saturday 10 September

Free Practice 3: Midday

Midday Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 11 September

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying live on Sky Sports Main Event at 3pm on Saturday. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying and the race at 6:30pm (BST) on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Driver championship

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 310 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 201 points

3. Sergio Perez - 201 points

4. George Russell - 188 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 175 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 158 points

7. Lando Norris - 82 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 66 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 59 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

12. Sebastian Vettel - 20 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 18 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

18. Lance Stroll - 5 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points