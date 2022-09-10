F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch Italian Grand Prix online today
Everything you need to know as F1 returns to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix
The Formula 1 season continues this weekend with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza with Max Verstappen surging towards a second World Championship after winning a fourth straight race in Zandvoort.
The Red Bull driver has a 109-point lead at the top of the Drivers Standings with seven races to go after overtaking Lewis Hamilton late on to win his home Grand Prix, with George Russell coming second and Charles Leclerc completing the podium in third.
Hamilton, who led for much of the race, did not benefit from two safety car periods and ultimately finished fourth while Carlos Sainz was demoted from fifth to eighth after the Ferrari man was handed a five-second time penalty for an unsafe release in the pit lane, with Sergio Perez instead finishing fifth.
This weekend, F1 finshes the European swing at Autodromo Nazionale Monza - which is celebrating its 100th anniversary - for the Italian Grand Prix; a race memorable in 2021 for Daniel Ricciardo leading a McLaren one-two and Verstappen and Hamilton crashing at turn one.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Saturday 10 September
- Free Practice 3: Midday
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 11 September
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying live on Sky Sports Main Event at 3pm on Saturday. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying and the race at 6:30pm (BST) on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver championship
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen - 310 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 201 points
3. Sergio Perez - 201 points
4. George Russell - 188 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 175 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 158 points
7. Lando Norris - 82 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 66 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 59 points
10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points
12. Sebastian Vettel - 20 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 18 points
15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
18. Lance Stroll - 5 points
19. Alex Albon - 4 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
