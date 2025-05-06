Jack Doohan set to be dropped from Alpine F1 seat after just seven races

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Doohan is on the verge of losing his F1 seat at Alpine – with Franco Colapinto poised to replace him.

Doohan, 22, only made his F1 race debut at last year’s season-ending grand prix in Abu Dhabi, replacing Esteban Ocon, but has been under pressure from the start of the 2025 season.

The arrival of Argentine driver Colapinto from Williams, signed as a reserve driver by Alpine executive adviser Flavio Briatore, immediately placed Doohan’s future under the spotlight.

Australian driver Doohan is yet to score a point in six races this year and was forced to retire from Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix after a first-lap collision with Liam Lawson.

Now, multiple reports have indicated that Alpine are set to replace Doohan with Colapinto for the next race, the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola. Alpine have not commented officially on the speculation.

Colapinto, 21, has been undergoing TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) sessions with Alpine in recent weeks, leading to speculation that a change could be imminent.

The Argentine impressed in nine races for Williams last year but a 2025 seat was never on the cards at the Grove-based outfit, with Carlos Sainz already announced as joining Alex Albon as the team’s driver pairing.

As well as Colapinto, Alpine also signed Paul Aron as a reserve driver in the off-season. Ryo Hirakawa was also at the team, before moving to Haas last month.

open image in gallery Franco Colapinto looks set to replace Doohan for the next race in Imola ( Getty Images )

Doohan, who is the son of five-time motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan, was asked about Colapinto’s presence at the team at the 2025 season launch event in London in February.

“You’re always going to have pressure on your shoulders, because you’re in such a cut-throat sport,” he said.

“But whatever pressure there may be, I look forward to enjoying that, embracing it, and just enjoying my Formula 1 season.”

open image in gallery Flavio Briatore returned to Alpine last year ( Getty Images )

Yet asked further whether he feels “undermined” by Colapinto’s arrival, Doohan replied: “Is that a question?”

“I was a 21-year-old reserve driver last year with a long-term contract but no I don’t [feel undermined]. Maybe I should, I don’t know.

“I don’t really understand how that’s a question, but definitely not.” A third question related to Colapinto’s arrival was quickly dismissed by an Alpine press officer.

Doohan crashed out of the season-opening race in Australia and also suffered a big crash in practice at the Japanese GP.

His best finish so far this season was a 13th-place finish in the Chinese GP, though he did receive a 10-second penalty post-race for forcing Isack Hadjar off track.