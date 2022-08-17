For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Magnussen admits he still has to “pinch himself” after his spectacular late return to Formula 1 this season with Haas.

Having been dropped by the team at the end of 2020, the Dane re-signed prior to the start of this season to replace Nikita Mazepin, as Haas terminated the Russian’s contract following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The 29-year-old registered a terrific fifth-place finish at the first race of the season in Bahrain and has finished in the points four times since then.

He is currently 11th in the Drivers Standings on 22 points, 10 points ahead of teammate Michael Schumacher, and says he now “appreciates every race more” following his one-year absence.

“I would still have to pinch myself,” Magnussen told Autosport.

“It’s such a big thing to get to be a Formula 1 driver. That’s one of the things I really started realising last year when I wasn’t in it.

“When you see from the outside…you realise how many people watch it and how many people talk about it during the race weekends at home.

“So I started to really appreciate that and it kind of hit me, how big it is.

“Then to come back into it, I appreciate it much more being at every race. I pay attention to how many spectators there are and how big it is.”

Magnussen has a deal at Haas until the end of next season and 2023 will be his ninth season in Formula , having previously raced for the likes of McLaren and Renault since making his debut in 2014.