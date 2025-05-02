Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli claims maiden pole position for Miami sprint race

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami.

The 18-year-old Italian, just six rounds into his rookie campaign as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, saw off championship leader Oscar Piastri by just 0.045 seconds at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Piastri’s McLaren team-mate Lando Norris finished third, 0.100 sec behind Antonelli, with Max Verstappen fourth and Antonelli’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell in fifth.

Charles Leclerc and Hamilton qualified sixth and seventh respectively for Ferrari.

“It was a very intense qualifying, and I have felt really good since this morning’s practice session,” said a euphoric Antonelli after posting a track record to take top spot.

“The last lap was mighty. I pulled it all together and I am delighted to get my first pole.

“It will be a different feeling to start on the front row tomorrow and I cannot wait to see how we do in the sprint race, and in qualifying for the Grand Prix, too.”

Antonelli has quietly impressed since filling Hamilton’s cockpit at Mercedes, but few were expecting him to land pole for Saturday’s 19-lap dash to the chequered flag.

Antonelli, who was born five years after double world champion Fernando Alonso, who qualified 10th here, became the youngest F1 driver to take a pole position – albeit it only for a sprint, rather than Sunday’s blue-riband event.

Norris admitted he needs to kick his stuttering championship challenge into gear. However, he will again start behind Piastri for the sprint round where points are awarded for the top eight finishers.

Verstappen was back in his Red Bull cockpit for the first time as a father after he announced the birth of his first child, Lily, with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet.

He will start from fourth position, with Russell one place back and three tenths adrift of team-mate Antonelli after he elected to complete his single lap early on in Q3.

Hamilton has described his start to life at Ferrari as “painful” and he was again unable to match Leclerc’s pace, starting one spot behind the Monegasque.

British rookie Ollie Bearman crashed out of practice and then finished last, two places behind Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda who was eliminated in Q1.

The Miami GP is the first of three races to take place in the United States this season, with rounds to follow in Austin and Las Vegas later in the year.

And it was announced in the moments prior to practice that a new deal has been rubber-stamped to see the fixture remain on the calendar until 2041.