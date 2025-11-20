Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lance Stroll aimed a brutal dig at Franco Colapinto after the Argentine criticised him for an incident at the last F1 race in Brazil.

Aston Martin driver Stroll collided with Gabriel Bortoleto on the first lap of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, resulting in the Brazilian’s early retirement from his home race.

Colapinto witnessed the incident in front of him and later accused Canadian driver Stroll of “always taking people out” and “not looking in the mirrors.”

Asked for his response to Colapinto’s comments ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, 27-year-old Stroll replied: "I heard about it. I don't know. Maybe he's frustrated and angry with life.

"I don't know how many points he has in the championship. I can't tell you. He has zero points, I don't know. He should probably focus on his own things and try to score some points this year.”

Bortoleto, for his part, stated that the clash was a racing incident and Stroll revealed he spoke to the rookie driver after the race at Interlagos.

Adding more fuel to the fire, however, Stroll added: “Probably Franco should focus on scoring a point or something this year.

open image in gallery Colapinto has not scored a point yet this season ( Getty Images )

"Maybe he's frustrated with his season and not where he wants to be. He needs to speak about other things that are irrelevant.

“My advice to him is that he tries to focus on his own thing and maybe score a point this year.”

Colapinto is rooted to the bottom of the F1 world championship leaderboard with zero points in 15 race weekends. Despite his poor form, Alpine have extended his contract for 2026.

Stroll, the son of Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll, is positioned 15th in the standings, eight points behind teammate Fernando Alonso and has not scored a point in his last six races.