Alpine make call on 2026 driver pairing after Franco Colapinto’s point-less streak

Alpine have opted to stick with Franco Colapinto for the 2026 F1 season despite the Argentine failing to register a point in 14 races this year.

The 22-year-old, signed by Alpine this year after an impressive debut stint at Williams in 2024, has beaten Estonian reserve driver Paul Aron to the race to be Pierre Gasly’s teammate at the Enstone-based team next year.

It is believed Jack Doohan, the Australian rookie dropped after just six races this year, was not in contention.

De facto Alpine boss Flavio Briatore has made no secret of his desire to persevere with Colapinto who, despite his underwhelming season and his positioning at the bottom of the world championship, comes with significant financial backing.

The news has been announced on the eve of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, the only F1 race in South America, which attracts thousands of Argentine fans.

Colapinto said: “I am very grateful to Flavio and the entire team for their belief in me to help drive the team forwards in the future. Ever since I made my Formula One debut, I knew, given the circumstances at play, it would be a huge challenge to keep my place in this sport.

“It has been a long and tough road, and I am very proud for the opportunity to drive with this team again in 2026, alongside Pierre, who has been a great team-mate and will undoubtedly be someone I can continue to learn from.”

Alpine have endured a torrid campaign and are currently last in the constructors’ championship, with ex-Red Bull driver Gasly securing all 20 of their points. Yet next year, with a regulation change and switching to Mercedes engines, offers a fresh start to the Renault-owned outfit.

open image in gallery Colapinto and Flavio Briatore ( Alpine F1 )

Briatore added: “I've been following Franco's progress throughout his time in Formula One and I have always believed that he has the right attributes and potential to be a top driver who can grow with the team.

“Our decision to continue together for 2026 is a clear indication of our commitment and strong support for Franco as he develops as a race driver. It has been a tough year for the whole team, and it hasn't been the easiest scenario to perform in, however both Franco and Pierre have done their best to help put the team in the best possible position for next season.

“With the line-up of Pierre and Franco, we have a good blend of experience, speed and talent that will help drive the team forward and hopefully give our fans something to cheer and shout about next season.”

While Aron is likely to continue as back-up, Doohan looks set for a switch to Super Formula in Japan as he contemplates the next stage of his career.