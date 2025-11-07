Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Live

F1 Brazil GP live: Verstappen looks to pile pressure on Norris before sprint qualifying

Follow live F1 updates from Interlagos in Sao Paulo at a crucial stage in the three-way championship battle

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 07 November 2025 12:59 GMT
(Getty Images)

F1 next heads to Sao Paulo as Interlagos hosts round 21 of the 2025 season - and the fifth sprint weekend of the year.

Lando Norris executed a supreme weekend last time out in Mexico City, winning from pole and in doing so claiming the lead of the world championship from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. That being said, the lead is just one point.

Max Verstappen recovered from a poor qualifying to finish on the podium in Mexico and the Red Bull driver, chasing an improbable fifth consecutive title, only trails Norris by 36 points with four races to go. The Dutchman won from 17th on the grid last year in Brazil, effectively securing his fourth championship.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc finished second for Ferrari in Mexico, while Lewis Hamilton could only finish eighth after receiving a penalty. The 40-year-old Briton only has four grands prix remaining to record a podium for Ferrari.

Follow live coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix

Top-10 in F1 driver standings heading into Brazil:

Norris’ lead is just one point over Piastri, while Verstappen is 36 points off the top.

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 357 points

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 356 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 321 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 258 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 210 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 146 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 97 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points

Kieran Jackson7 November 2025 12:59

Start times in Brazil this weekend:

All times GMT

Friday 7 November

  • Free practice 1: 2:30pm
  • Sprint qualifying: 6:30pm

Saturday 8 November

  • Sprint race: 2pm
  • Qualifying: 6pm

Sunday 9 November

  • Race: 5pm
Kieran Jackson7 November 2025 12:51

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson7 November 2025 12:47

