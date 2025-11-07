F1 Brazil GP live: Verstappen looks to pile pressure on Norris before sprint qualifying
Follow live F1 updates from Interlagos in Sao Paulo at a crucial stage in the three-way championship battle
F1 next heads to Sao Paulo as Interlagos hosts round 21 of the 2025 season - and the fifth sprint weekend of the year.
Lando Norris executed a supreme weekend last time out in Mexico City, winning from pole and in doing so claiming the lead of the world championship from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. That being said, the lead is just one point.
Max Verstappen recovered from a poor qualifying to finish on the podium in Mexico and the Red Bull driver, chasing an improbable fifth consecutive title, only trails Norris by 36 points with four races to go. The Dutchman won from 17th on the grid last year in Brazil, effectively securing his fourth championship.
Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc finished second for Ferrari in Mexico, while Lewis Hamilton could only finish eighth after receiving a penalty. The 40-year-old Briton only has four grands prix remaining to record a podium for Ferrari.
Follow live coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix
Top-10 in F1 driver standings heading into Brazil:
Norris’ lead is just one point over Piastri, while Verstappen is 36 points off the top.
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 357 points
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 356 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 321 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 258 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 210 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 146 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 97 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
Start times in Brazil this weekend:
All times GMT
Friday 7 November
- Free practice 1: 2:30pm
- Sprint qualifying: 6:30pm
Saturday 8 November
- Sprint race: 2pm
- Qualifying: 6pm
Sunday 9 November
- Race: 5pm
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix
