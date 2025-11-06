Liam Lawson ‘very surprised’ after Mexican criticism following marshal near-miss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Lawson admits he was “really surprised” by criticism from Mexico’s motorsport authority after his near-miss with two marshals at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Racing Bulls driver Lawson almost collided with the marshals, running across the circuit to pick up debris, in the early stages of the last F1 race. A shaken Lawson said over team radio he “could have killed them.”

The FIA, F1’s governing body, absolved Lawson of any blame but OMDAI Sport Mexico blamed the 23-year-old New Zealander, insisting he didn’t sufficiently slow down under double-waved yellow flags.

open image in gallery Lawson narrowly avoided two marshals in the Mexico City GP ( F1 )

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, Lawson had his say: "I was very surprised. The FIA's statement was very clear and very accurate as well. I don't really need to say too much more than what was put in that statement.

"It was obviously checked into, everything that led to that happening, to the fact that they got caught out there and then, and everything I did in the car to obviously slow down and avoid them and take a completely different line to what I've taken through the entire weekend.

“So I was extremely surprised, still am very surprised. I talked to the FIA, I appreciate it a lot. We are in a sport with a huge amount of variables.

"As much as these things shouldn't happen, there's always a possibility of something like this.

"What's most important is that the actions taken now to prevent it. So I didn't have a problem with any of that. It was just the statement that came out [from the OMDAI Mexico] that tried to accuse me of doing something."

The incident brought back memories of Esteban Ocon’s incident at the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in which he narrowly avoided a string of photographers in the pit lane, and will again trigger more questions about the FIA’s safety protocols.

At the time, Lawson reacted by saying over team radio: “Wait, the f*** – oh my God, are you kidding me? Did you see that?”

Fortunately for the marshals, Lawson had slowed down at that section of the racetrack and was not driving at racing speed.

“Well done to avoid them,” race engineer Ernesto Desiderio replied. Lawson then stated: “I could have f****** killed them, mate.”