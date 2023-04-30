For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There was almost a disaster at the end of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when Formula 1 photographers were forced to avoid Esteban Ocon in the pit lane.

Organisers will be facing questions after photographers gathered at the start of the pit lane - ahead of the post-race podium - just before the race finished in Baku.

Yet Alpine’s Esteban Ocon – who had to pit before the final lap for his requisite pit stop – was storming down the pit lane.

The Frenchman slowed, as a few photographers had to leap for cover, with the whole incident broadcasted live. The FIA are investigating the incident, with FIA officials called in to see the stewards.

Sky Sports commentator David Croft described it as an “utter shambles of organisation.”

Pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz added: “What is this about?! This is a shambles! An absolute shambles!

“We can see it coming. Alpine can see it coming! What is going on down there?!”

Ocon was visibly upset, speaking in the media pen afterwards: “This is crazy.

“It could have been a big, big one today. It’s definitely something that needs to be discussed.”

Red bull boss Christian Horner added: “That needs a review. That’s something the FIA need to police better before the end of the race.”

Sergio Perez won the race, leading home a Red Bull one-two, with Max Verstappen in second.

Charles Leclerc claimed Ferrari’s first podium of the season in third.