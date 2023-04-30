Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1682849033

F1 LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix latest race updates with Charles Leclerc on pole

Formula 1 live updates from the grand prix in Baku as Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field battle it out at the Baku City Circuit

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 30 April 2023 11:03
Comments
Max Verstappen confronts George Russell after collision in Azerbaijan

Charles Leclerc saw off Max Verstappen to put his Ferrari on pole position for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Leclerc set identical times in their opening Q3 laps in Baku before the Monegasque returned for a final run to beat his Red Bull rival by 0.188 seconds.

Sergio Perez qualified third ahead of Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton fifth, 0.974 sec off the pace. Formula One bosses have tinkered with the weekend format here in Baku by introducing two qualifying sessions.

Perez won Saturday’s sprint race, overtaking Leclerc, while Verstappen and George Russell were at loggerheads after a collision.

Follow live F1 updates with The Independent - the race starts at midday (BST).

Recommended

1682848834

One hour away from lights out in Baku!

The drivers parade has just concluded at the Baku City Circuit - all the drivers looking calm and relaxed after a busy sprint day on Saturday!

60 minutes until lights out in Azerbaijan!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 11:00
1682848714

Azerbaijan Grand Prix race odds

Max Verstappen - 2/5

Sergio Perez - 3/1

Charles Leclerc - 7/5

Lewis Hamilton - 22/1

Fernando Alonso - 25/1

Carlos Sainz - 40/1

George Russell - 100/1

Lando Norris - 175/1

Lance Stroll - 500/1

Nico Hulkenberg - 500/1

Esteban Ocon - 500/1

Logan Sargeant - 500/1

Alex Albon - 500/1

Kevin Magnussen - 500/1

Pierre Gasly - 500/1

Nyck de Vries - 500/1

Oscar Piastri - 500/1

Valtteri Bottas - 500/1

Yuki Tsunoda - 500/1

Odds provided by Sporting Post

Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 10:58
1682848261

Max Verstappen slams ‘terrible’ new F1 sprint format

Max Verstappen accused Formula One bosses of creating “artificial excitement” and ordered them to “scrap” the new sprint schedule.

F1 has revamped the weekend format in Baku by introducing two qualifying sessions. One on Friday, which decided the order for Sunday’s Grand Prix, and a second shorter qualifying session to make up the grid for Saturday’s sprint race, which was won by Sergio Perez.

The sport’s chiefs believe the revamp will enliven a race weekend and appeal to their younger audience. Practice has been reduced from three hours to just one to make way for more on-track action.

Verstappen has already threatened to quit F1 if the sprint calendar – set at six events this season – is expanded.

‘Scrap the whole thing’: Max Verstappen slams ‘terrible’ new F1 sprint format

The sprint format has been revamped for the 2023 season and is being implemented for the first time at this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 10:51
1682847841

A reminder of the starting grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix!

1) Charles Leclerc

2) Max Verstappen

3) Sergio Perez

4) Carlos Sainz

5) Lewis Hamilton

6) Fernando Alonso

7) Lando Norris

8) Yuki Tsunoda

9) Lance Stroll

10) Oscar Piastri

11) George Russell

12) Alex Albon

13) Valtteri Bottas

14) Logan Sargeant

15) Zhou Guanyu

16) Kevin Magnussen

17) Pierre Gasly

18) Nyck de Vries

Pit lane - Esteban Ocon

Pit lane - Nico Hulkenberg

Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 10:44
1682847421

Watch the moment Max Verstappen confronted George Russell

It was straight after the sprint race, in which the pair collided on lap one.

Max Verstappen confronts George Russell after collision in Azerbaijan
Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 10:37
1682846821

Charles Leclerc starts on pole but can he win the race?

The Ferrari has work to do to match the Red Bull in race-pace.

Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 10:27
1682846161

Here are the Constructor Standings after the sprint race

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 137 points

2) Aston Martin - 69 points

3) Mercedes - 63 points

4) Ferrari - 37 points

5) McLaren - 12 points

6) Alpine - 8 points

7) Haas - 7 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points

9) AlphaTauri - 1 point

10) Williams - 1 point

Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 10:16
1682845441

Max Verstappen slammed by Damon Hill after Azerbaijan outburst: ‘Salty and a poor loser’

Damon Hill did not hold back as he labelled Max Verstappen ‘salty’ and a ‘poor loser’ after the Dutchman once again criticised the sprint race format on Saturday.

Hill, the 1996 Formula 1 world champion, also pointed towards Verstappen’s hypocrisy after a first-lap collision between the Dutchman and George Russell in the sprint race in Azerbaijan.

Double world champion Verstappen, who has raised the prospect of quitting the sport due to the recent format changes, finished the sprint in third – with team-mate Sergio Perez winning – but could not hide his irritation in the post-race press conference.

Full story below:

‘Salty and a poor loser’: Max Verstappen slammed by Damon Hill

Verstappen once again spoke out against sprint races and was also angry about a first-lap collision with George Russell on Saturday in Baku

Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 10:04
1682844962

BREAKING: Nico Hulkenberg to start from the pit lane

The Haas driver only qualified in P17 but due to a required set up change, the German will start this race from the pit lane.

He will join Alpine’s Esteban Ocon in the pit lane.

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 09:56
1682844661

Here are the Driver Standings after the sprint race

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 75 points

2) Sergio Perez - 62 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 48 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 40 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 24 points

6) George Russell - 23 points

7) Lance Stroll - 19 points

8) Charles Leclerc - 13 points

9) Lando Norris - 8 points

10) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

11) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 4 points

13) Oscar Piastri - 4 points

14) Pierre Gasly - 4 points

15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 1 point

17) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

18) Alex Albon - 1 point

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 09:51

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in