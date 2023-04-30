F1 LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix latest race updates with Charles Leclerc on pole
Formula 1 live updates from the grand prix in Baku as Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field battle it out at the Baku City Circuit
Charles Leclerc saw off Max Verstappen to put his Ferrari on pole position for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Verstappen and Leclerc set identical times in their opening Q3 laps in Baku before the Monegasque returned for a final run to beat his Red Bull rival by 0.188 seconds.
Sergio Perez qualified third ahead of Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton fifth, 0.974 sec off the pace. Formula One bosses have tinkered with the weekend format here in Baku by introducing two qualifying sessions.
Perez won Saturday’s sprint race, overtaking Leclerc, while Verstappen and George Russell were at loggerheads after a collision.
Follow live F1 updates with The Independent - the race starts at midday (BST).
One hour away from lights out in Baku!
The drivers parade has just concluded at the Baku City Circuit - all the drivers looking calm and relaxed after a busy sprint day on Saturday!
60 minutes until lights out in Azerbaijan!
Max Verstappen slams ‘terrible’ new F1 sprint format
Max Verstappen accused Formula One bosses of creating “artificial excitement” and ordered them to “scrap” the new sprint schedule.
F1 has revamped the weekend format in Baku by introducing two qualifying sessions. One on Friday, which decided the order for Sunday’s Grand Prix, and a second shorter qualifying session to make up the grid for Saturday’s sprint race, which was won by Sergio Perez.
The sport’s chiefs believe the revamp will enliven a race weekend and appeal to their younger audience. Practice has been reduced from three hours to just one to make way for more on-track action.
Verstappen has already threatened to quit F1 if the sprint calendar – set at six events this season – is expanded.
A reminder of the starting grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix!
1) Charles Leclerc
2) Max Verstappen
3) Sergio Perez
4) Carlos Sainz
5) Lewis Hamilton
6) Fernando Alonso
7) Lando Norris
8) Yuki Tsunoda
9) Lance Stroll
10) Oscar Piastri
11) George Russell
12) Alex Albon
13) Valtteri Bottas
14) Logan Sargeant
15) Zhou Guanyu
16) Kevin Magnussen
17) Pierre Gasly
18) Nyck de Vries
Pit lane - Esteban Ocon
Pit lane - Nico Hulkenberg
Watch the moment Max Verstappen confronted George Russell
It was straight after the sprint race, in which the pair collided on lap one.
Charles Leclerc starts on pole but can he win the race?
The Ferrari has work to do to match the Red Bull in race-pace.
Here are the Constructor Standings after the sprint race
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 137 points
2) Aston Martin - 69 points
3) Mercedes - 63 points
4) Ferrari - 37 points
5) McLaren - 12 points
6) Alpine - 8 points
7) Haas - 7 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points
9) AlphaTauri - 1 point
10) Williams - 1 point
Max Verstappen slammed by Damon Hill after Azerbaijan outburst: ‘Salty and a poor loser’
Damon Hill did not hold back as he labelled Max Verstappen ‘salty’ and a ‘poor loser’ after the Dutchman once again criticised the sprint race format on Saturday.
Hill, the 1996 Formula 1 world champion, also pointed towards Verstappen’s hypocrisy after a first-lap collision between the Dutchman and George Russell in the sprint race in Azerbaijan.
Double world champion Verstappen, who has raised the prospect of quitting the sport due to the recent format changes, finished the sprint in third – with team-mate Sergio Perez winning – but could not hide his irritation in the post-race press conference.
Full story below:
BREAKING: Nico Hulkenberg to start from the pit lane
The Haas driver only qualified in P17 but due to a required set up change, the German will start this race from the pit lane.
He will join Alpine’s Esteban Ocon in the pit lane.
Here are the Driver Standings after the sprint race
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 75 points
2) Sergio Perez - 62 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 48 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 40 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 24 points
6) George Russell - 23 points
7) Lance Stroll - 19 points
8) Charles Leclerc - 13 points
9) Lando Norris - 8 points
10) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
11) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 4 points
13) Oscar Piastri - 4 points
14) Pierre Gasly - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 1 point
17) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
