Lance Stroll pulls out of Spanish Grand Prix with wrist injury
Stroll qualified 14th in his Aston Martin but won’t compete in Sunday’s race
Aston Martin's Lance Stroll has withdrawn from Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix through injury.
Stroll qualified 14th at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya but his team said the decision not to contest the ninth round of the campaign related to a broken wrist he sustained in a cycling accident ahead of the 2023 season.
A statement from the British team said: "Over the course of the past six weeks Lance has been experiencing pain in his hand and wrist, which his medical consultant believes is in relation to the procedure he underwent in 2023.
"As a result his medical team have confirmed that he will not race tomorrow and he will undergo a procedure to rectify these issues before focusing on his recovery."
Under the rules, Canadian driver Stroll cannot be replaced, leaving a 19-driver grid for Sunday's race. His withdrawal means those who qualified 15th to 20th will all move up one spot.
Those affected are Ollie Bearman (Haas), Nico Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber), Esteban Ocon (Haas), Carlos Sainz (Williams), Franco Colapinto (Alpine) and Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull).
Oscar Piastri will start from pole position in Spain after he edged out McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.
Spanish Grand Prix starting grid
1) Oscar Piastri - McLaren
2) Lando Norris - McLaren
3) Max Verstappen - Red Bull
4) George Russell - Mercedes
5) Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
6) Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
7) Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
8) Pierre Gasly - Alpine
9) Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
10) Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin
11) Alex Albon - Williams
12) Gabriel Bortoleto - Kick Sauber
13) Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls
14) Ollie Bearman - Haas
15) Nico Hulkenberg - Kick Sauber
16) Esteban Ocon - Haas
17) Carlos Sainz - Williams
18) Franco Colapinto - Alpine
19) Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull
