Independent
Lance Stroll pulls out of Spanish Grand Prix with wrist injury

Stroll qualified 14th in his Aston Martin but won’t compete in Sunday’s race

Phillip Duncan
Saturday 31 May 2025 23:29 BST
Comments
Spanish Grand Prix F1 Preview

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll has withdrawn from Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix through injury.

Stroll qualified 14th at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya but his team said the decision not to contest the ninth round of the campaign related to a broken wrist he sustained in a cycling accident ahead of the 2023 season.

A statement from the British team said: "Over the course of the past six weeks Lance has been experiencing pain in his hand and wrist, which his medical consultant believes is in relation to the procedure he underwent in 2023.

"As a result his medical team have confirmed that he will not race tomorrow and he will undergo a procedure to rectify these issues before focusing on his recovery."

Lance Stroll qualified 14th but won’t race on Sunday
Lance Stroll qualified 14th but won’t race on Sunday (AFP via Getty Images)

Under the rules, Canadian driver Stroll cannot be replaced, leaving a 19-driver grid for Sunday's race. His withdrawal means those who qualified 15th to 20th will all move up one spot.

Those affected are Ollie Bearman (Haas), Nico Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber), Esteban Ocon (Haas), Carlos Sainz (Williams), Franco Colapinto (Alpine) and Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull).

Oscar Piastri will start from pole position in Spain after he edged out McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

Spanish Grand Prix starting grid

1) Oscar Piastri - McLaren

2) Lando Norris - McLaren

3) Max Verstappen - Red Bull

4) George Russell - Mercedes

5) Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

6) Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

7) Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

8) Pierre Gasly - Alpine

9) Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

10) Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

11) Alex Albon - Williams

12) Gabriel Bortoleto - Kick Sauber

13) Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls

14) Ollie Bearman - Haas

15) Nico Hulkenberg - Kick Sauber

16) Esteban Ocon - Haas

17) Carlos Sainz - Williams

18) Franco Colapinto - Alpine

19) Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

