Lando Norris admits ‘mistakes’ again after qualifying blow at Imola GP
The McLaren driver will start fourth on the grid on Sunday, while teammate Oscar Piastri is on pole
Lando Norris admitted his pace is “just not coming his way” this year as he could only qualify fourth-fastest for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday.
McLaren driver Norris, the favourite for this year’s world title ahead of the season, has struggled in recent races and trails teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri by 16 points.
Norris could only set the fourth-fastest time in qualifying, while Piastri snatched pole position from Max Verstappen at the death.
George Russell’s quick lap late in the day, on medium tyres, demoted Norris down to fourth. The Ferrari pair of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will start a lowly 12th and 11th on the grid.
"I made a lot of mistakes, it is just never good enough in my final lap in qualifying," Norris said, in the media pen afterwards.
"Everyone always goes quicker and I go slower, so it is just not good enough. [There is nothing wrong] with the car, it is on pole and the best car on track.
"I am not just going to blame the car, it is on me. I've felt good all weekend, I felt good in Q1 and Q2, and I felt like there was lap time available.
"But when I try to go for the lap time, it just doesn't go.”
Norris finished second to Verstappen last year and finished the year on a high, as McLaren claimed their first constructors’ title in 26 years.
But currently, the Briton is being outclassed by his Australian teammate Piastri, thriving in the quickest car on the grid.
“A lot of things have changed from last year,” Norris added. “In my whole career, qualifying has been my biggest strength by a long way.
"But this year, it is just not coming my way, and I think we understand the reasons why, but of course, I am not going to be the happiest about it, because I want to be fighting for pole.
“Things are not going the way they should.”
