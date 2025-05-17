Lando Norris admits ‘mistakes’ again after qualifying blow at Imola GP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris admitted his pace is “just not coming his way” this year as he could only qualify fourth-fastest for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday.

McLaren driver Norris, the favourite for this year’s world title ahead of the season, has struggled in recent races and trails teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri by 16 points.

Norris could only set the fourth-fastest time in qualifying, while Piastri snatched pole position from Max Verstappen at the death.

George Russell’s quick lap late in the day, on medium tyres, demoted Norris down to fourth. The Ferrari pair of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will start a lowly 12th and 11th on the grid.

"I made a lot of mistakes, it is just never good enough in my final lap in qualifying," Norris said, in the media pen afterwards.

"Everyone always goes quicker and I go slower, so it is just not good enough. [There is nothing wrong] with the car, it is on pole and the best car on track.

"I am not just going to blame the car, it is on me. I've felt good all weekend, I felt good in Q1 and Q2, and I felt like there was lap time available.

"But when I try to go for the lap time, it just doesn't go.”

Norris finished second to Verstappen last year and finished the year on a high, as McLaren claimed their first constructors’ title in 26 years.

Lando Norris could only qualify fourth-fastest in Imola ( Getty Images )

But currently, the Briton is being outclassed by his Australian teammate Piastri, thriving in the quickest car on the grid.

“A lot of things have changed from last year,” Norris added. “In my whole career, qualifying has been my biggest strength by a long way.

"But this year, it is just not coming my way, and I think we understand the reasons why, but of course, I am not going to be the happiest about it, because I want to be fighting for pole.

“Things are not going the way they should.”