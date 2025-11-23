Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri face disqualification from Las Vegas Grand Prix
The McLaren drivers could face disqualification from the Las Vegas Grand Prix to boost Max Verstappen’s title hopes with two races remaining
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both face disqualification from the Las Vegas Grand Prix following an alleged rules breach, with the FIA investigating the drivers.
The McLaren drivers have been summoned to meet the stewards shortly before midnight local time after Norris tightened his grip on a maiden world title.
The investigation concerns the McLaren cars’ skid blocks underneath the cars, which must not wear less than 9mm during each race.
Norris finished second behind Max Verstappen on The Strip, with Piastri fourth, meaning the Briton’s lead is now 30 points with two races remaining.
But the FIA confirmed both drivers are being investigated over the fact their “rearmost skid is less than required thickness” under Article 3.5.9.
The investigation places Norris and Piastri’s finish in jeopardy with the prospect of disqualification, which could reignite Verstappen’s world title hopes heading to Qatar.
Should both drivers be disqualified, then Norris would remain 24 points ahead of Piastri, but Verstappen would come back into contention and move into joint-second at the same deficit behind Norris.
More to follow...
