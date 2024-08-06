McLaren to help ‘distracted’ Lando Norris find form after summer break

Support truly

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has vowed to help Lando Norris get his season back on track and overcome the recent setbacks that have cost him points in the last few races.

Norris dropped from fourth to seventh just one corner into the Belgian Grand Prix, prompting the 24-year-old to admit he needed a “reset” during the summer break after a series of "stupid mistakes”.

But Stella, who recently signed a multi-year contract extension to stay at McLaren, believes the issues are “marginal” and is backing the British driver to return to the form that saw him win in Miami.

“First of all, these kinds of situations, they’re always very, very marginal,” the team principal told the Formula 1 website after Norris’ error at Spa-Francorchamps “I think Lando got a little distracted from what was happening on the inside and ran out of track. It’s marginal things, it just I think requires little adjustments here and there.

“Certainly, we work with Lando, like we work with Oscar [Piastri], to try and see all the opportunities in which we can improve individually, but also collaborate better to either be more prepared or to use better our abilities and talents.

“So, I think it doesn’t necessarily change our attitude, but definitely gives us some elements to analyse how some of these missed opportunities manifest themselves.”

Despite feeling like he “messed up” at Spa, Norris remains second in the Drivers’ Championship, 78 points behind leader Max Verstappen.

McLaren sit second in the Constructors’ Championship, 42 points behind Red Bull, with Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri’s securing his own maiden win at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris has rued a number of ‘silly’ errorrs ( PA Wire )

"I just feel the last few races I've messed up a lot and given away a lot of points," said Norris. "I just need maybe a little reset and come back stronger.

“It has been silly things, not even difficult stuff. I tried to stay out of trouble [at Spa] to make sure I didn’t get hit, and then I misjudged it and ended up off the track.

“There isn’t one reason. I am just trying a bit too hard and maybe paying the price for that. “We have got what it takes to fight and battle but I have just not been on it. I will go away, forget about it and then come back stronger.”

The F1 season resumes later this month with the Dutch Grand Prix taking place from 23-25 August in Zandvoort.