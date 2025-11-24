F1 heads to Qatar after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s disqualifications from Las Vegas GP

Lando Norris reveals mentality ahead of final three F1 races of 2025 season

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were both disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix in a dramatic incident that could have lasting ramifications for the 2025 F1 title race.

The post-race development means Max Verstappen, who won in Vegas, is now just 24 points behind championship leader Norris and moves level on points with Piastri with two rounds remaining. Norris had initially extended his lead to his McLaren teammate Piastri to 30 points after finishing second in Vegas, with the Australian only coming home in fourth place.

Yet post-race analysis of both McLaren cars from the FIA found excessive skid plank wear on both cars, with the minimum thickness falling below the 9mm threshold. As a result, the matter was referred to the stewards, who disqualified both cars from the race classification.

It means Norris now only has a 24-point advantage with two rounds – Qatar and Abu Dhabi – remaining and 58 points, courtesy of the sprint race in Qatar, still left to play for.

