McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collide in first-corner sprint carnage
Norris and Piastri were both dumped out of the sprint race.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collided with each other on the first lap again as the title rivals were both dumped out of the United States sprint.
The build-up to the weekend has been dominated by the “consequences” imposed by McLaren on Norris after the team held him responsible for banging wheels with Piastri in Singapore a fortnight ago.
That minor tap paled into insignificance compared to the carnage at turn one of Saturday’s sprint in Austin as Norris was left with only three tyres on his car.
Starting from third, Piastri – who leads Norris by 22 points in the championship standings – attempted to cut back up the inside of his team-mate but turned into Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg and, as a result, smashed into the rear left of Norris’ car.
Norris was spun round as his left-rear tyre was sent careering across the track. Piastri limped on briefly but suspension damage also put pay to his involvement in the 19-lap dash.
McLaren’s decision to involve themselves in the title fight by sanctioning Norris after Singapore will prompt questions over what they decide to do after this latest collision.