McLaren boss mystified by Lando Norris penalty in Qatar: ‘Quite peculiar’

McLaren boss Andrea Stella said he could not understand the decision to hand Lando Norris an “unbelievably harsh” penalty at the Qatar Grand Prix and called for a sense of proportion to be shown to drivers.

Norris received a shock 10-second stop-and-go penalty which sent the McLaren driver from second to last place. He was penalised for failing to slow down in double-waved yellow flag conditions on the main straight, while debris from a broken wing-mirror was strewn across the track.

Jenson Button, the 2009 F1 world champion, described the call as “unbelievably extreme” on commentary for Sky Sports F1. Norris was in a state of shock at being told of the penalty, saying over team radio: “For what?”

Norris dropped from second to last ( Getty Images )

Norris battled back to finish 10th while taking the fastest lap, but it cost McLaren crucial points in their battle with Ferrari for the constructors’ championship title.

Stella disputed the penalty, telling reporters that the data confirmed Norris had not slowed, effectively staying flat out, but the yellow flags were inconsistent.

“We checked the data, Lando stays flat out. The requirement is very clear, responsibility of the driver to realise,” Stella said.

“At the same time, I think it’s quite peculiar that the yellow flag was deployed and then removed but the situation was the same, debris on track. Unfortunate, I would say.

“I think we’ve lost any sense of proportion or specificity. Can we look at the infringement at the level of danger to the situation?

“Judge, using this kind of elements, rather than looking at any kind of rulebook full of dust on top of it. There’s an opportunity to do better from the FIA.”

"The lack of any specificity and proportion is very concerning," he continued. "And it’s also a factor that could have a decisive impact on the championship quest.

"It’s definitely material that the FIA should consider very seriously if we want fairness to be part of going racing in Formula 1."

Norris said after the race: “Honestly, I don’t know what I did wrong, apparently I didn’t slow under the yellow. I’m not an idiot, if I had seen it I’d have slowed down. The rule is if I had slowed down.

“Of course it’s an opportunity missed, it’s quite obvious. The team gave me a great car today, disappointed that I did a worse job today, I made the job of the team much harder than it needed to be.

“I let them down today.”

The late penalty meant Ferrari took the battle for the constructors’ title to the final race next week in Abu Dhabi, as Charles Leclerc finished in second place.

McLaren have not won the constructors’ title since 1998 but now have a 21-point lead heading into the final grand prix.