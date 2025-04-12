Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris could not hide his disappointment after a disastrous qualifying on Saturday at the Bahrain Grand Prix

The championship leader will start Sunday’s race in sixth place, despite his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri starting on pole position.

Intriguingly, Norris will start a spot ahead of Max Verstappen – who is just one point behind him in the driver standings.

Yet for Norris, armed with the quickest car, it was a poor session and he admitted he simply wasn’t “quick enough” on a challenging evening in the Gulf.

“I didn’t even go a tenth quicker,” he told Sky F1 about his second run in Q3. “Not quick enough.”

Asked further what the issue was, Norris reacted by circling his head before saying: “Here.”

On the race on Sunday, Norris said: “It’s just another day. Look into things, see why I was struggling so much.

Asked finally how he can turn his form around, the British driver responded: “Nothing, go to sleep.”

George Russell qualified an impressive second for Mercedes while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third. Lewis Hamilton, however, starts down in P9.

Piastri, after claiming pole, said: “I’ve felt confident all weekend, really comfortable with the car.

“The others caught up more than what I wanted, but delivered the laps when it mattered.

“I’ve got to get into turn 1 in first, let’s see what happens. No better place to start than on pole, excited for the race tomorrow.”

The Bahrain Grand Prix starts at 4pm (BST) on Sunday.